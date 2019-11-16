Key Moment
The Boston Celtics won their 10th straight game Friday night in San Francisco, and this win was all about hustle.
Boston trailed the Golden State Warriors 97-96 with just under 100 seconds remaining in the game, when Marcus Smart (surprise, surprise) made clutch hustle play No. 1.
After Daniel Theis missed what would have been the game-tying free throw, Smart fought for the offensive rebound, slapping the ball out of the air before jumping over the baseline to save it from going out of bounds. The officials initially ruled that Smart stepped had out of bounds while trying to save the ball, but the call was overturned, leading to a jump ball at center court.
That paved the way for clutch hustle play No. 2.
As all four of his Celtics court-mates huddled behind him, Theis went toe-to-toe with Willie Cauley-Stein for the jump ball. It was the Warriors' 7-footer who got his hand on the ball, but Jayson Tatum sprinted over the center line and snagged the rock out of the air before any of the Warriors could even blink an eye. He took the ball straight to the cup for a fast-break slam, putting the Celtics ahead by one point with 1:36 to go.
Boston would never trail after that moment.
Tatum knocked down another shot on Boston's next offensive possession, and Kemba Walker followed suit by canning a fadeaway bucket to put the C's ahead by five. That was the difference in the game, as Boston slipped by with a 105-100 win for its 10th straight victory.
Key Player
Jaylen Brown topped 20 points Friday night for his fourth consecutive game, marking the longest such streak of his career. He tallied 22 points in all, including 13 during the third quarter.
The fourth-year wing was by far Boston's most efficient high-volume shooter of the night, as he made 9-of-17 from the field, including all three of his shots from long distance. He also helped facilitate a few buckets for the C's, as he dished out three assists to just two turnovers during his 35 minutes of action.
Brown was Boston's leader on the other end of the court as well. He logged a team-high seven defensive rebounds, giving him eight total boards on the night. He also tied Jayson Tatum for the team-high in steals with three.
Box Score Nuggets
- The Celtics had three 20-point scorers in Jayson Tatum (24), Jaylen Brown (22) and Kemba Walker (20).
- Brown and Tatum had the same number of rebounds (8), steals (3) and turnovers (2).
- Marcus Smart made as many 3-pointers (5) as Golden State made as a team.
- No Warriors starter scored more than 16 points.
- D'Angelo Russell committed nine turnovers in just 25 minutes of action.
- The Celtics trailed by as many as 15 points during the first quarter, but managed to take the lead before halftime.
- Boston had a 23-15 advantage in fast-break points.
- Celtics reserves only attempted one three pointer. Their starters attempted 32.
- Both teams produced 44 points in the paint.
Quote of the Night
I could care less about the streak. It’s just the feeling of winning. It feels good.
Kemba Walker on Boston's 10-game winning streak.