Key Moment

The Boston Celtics won their 10th straight game Friday night in San Francisco, and this win was all about hustle.

Boston trailed the Golden State Warriors 97-96 with just under 100 seconds remaining in the game, when Marcus Smart (surprise, surprise) made clutch hustle play No. 1.

After Daniel Theis missed what would have been the game-tying free throw, Smart fought for the offensive rebound, slapping the ball out of the air before jumping over the baseline to save it from going out of bounds. The officials initially ruled that Smart stepped had out of bounds while trying to save the ball, but the call was overturned, leading to a jump ball at center court.

That paved the way for clutch hustle play No. 2.

As all four of his Celtics court-mates huddled behind him, Theis went toe-to-toe with Willie Cauley-Stein for the jump ball. It was the Warriors' 7-footer who got his hand on the ball, but Jayson Tatum sprinted over the center line and snagged the rock out of the air before any of the Warriors could even blink an eye. He took the ball straight to the cup for a fast-break slam, putting the Celtics ahead by one point with 1:36 to go.

Boston would never trail after that moment.

Tatum knocked down another shot on Boston's next offensive possession, and Kemba Walker followed suit by canning a fadeaway bucket to put the C's ahead by five. That was the difference in the game, as Boston slipped by with a 105-100 win for its 10th straight victory.