Key Moment

Defense was the one thing that was keeping Boston’s hopes alive during the first half of Wednesday night’s Game 5 closeout contest in Milwaukee. However, defense could only get the Celtics so far on a night when they just couldn’t knock down shots.

Boston accumulated only 34 points through the first 22 minutes of action at Fiserv Forum, though it had also managed to limit Milwaukee to just 40 to that point. Then, the Bucks’ league-leading offense woke up, while leaving the Celtics in the dust.

It took Milwaukee just one minute and 39 seconds to turn a two-possession lead into a six-possession lead, as it outscored Boston 12-2 from the 2:06 mark of the second quarter until the 27-second mark.

Five different Bucks contributed to the cause during the stretch, while only one Celtic – Kyrie Irving – was able to find the bottom of the net.

That brief run gave Milwaukee all the momentum it needed heading into halftime, as it was able to blow the game open after the break, eventually cruising to a 116-91, series-clinching win.