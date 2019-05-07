Key Moment

When Giannis Antetokounmpo checked out at the 8:18 mark of the third quarter, the Boston Celtics should have been licking their chops.

When they got into the bonus with 6:20 remaining in the quarter while Antetokounmpo was stuck on the bench, they should have been drooling.

The game was teed up for them to take off for a series-tying win on their home court. But Boston swung and missed.

It was the Bucks who hit a home run.

While Antetokounmpo rested for the final 8:18 of the quarter, his teammates not only hung with Boston, they actually pulled away. Milwaukee built multiple 10-point leads during the final two minutes and carried an eight-point advantage into the final quarter.

At that point, it was Milwaukee that was licking its chops, and it took a bite out of the C’s. Milwaukee maintained a comfortable lead for the remainder of the contest before finishing off a 113-101 victory.

The Bucks scored 21 points while shooting 9-for-20 from the floor after Antetokounmpo checked out. Boston, meanwhile, scored only 13 points on 3-for-12 shooting during those final eight-plus minutes.