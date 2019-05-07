Key Moment
When Giannis Antetokounmpo checked out at the 8:18 mark of the third quarter, the Boston Celtics should have been licking their chops.
When they got into the bonus with 6:20 remaining in the quarter while Antetokounmpo was stuck on the bench, they should have been drooling.
The game was teed up for them to take off for a series-tying win on their home court. But Boston swung and missed.
It was the Bucks who hit a home run.
While Antetokounmpo rested for the final 8:18 of the quarter, his teammates not only hung with Boston, they actually pulled away. Milwaukee built multiple 10-point leads during the final two minutes and carried an eight-point advantage into the final quarter.
At that point, it was Milwaukee that was licking its chops, and it took a bite out of the C’s. Milwaukee maintained a comfortable lead for the remainder of the contest before finishing off a 113-101 victory.
The Bucks scored 21 points while shooting 9-for-20 from the floor after Antetokounmpo checked out. Boston, meanwhile, scored only 13 points on 3-for-12 shooting during those final eight-plus minutes.
Key Player
Yet again, the league’s potential MVP looked the part during Game 4. Giannis Antetokounmpo was an unstoppable force Monday night.
Antetokounmpo logged game highs of 39 points and 16 rebounds during Milwaukee’s Game 4 victory. He also pitched in four assists, a steal and a blocked shot during the game.
The efficiency with which Anteokounmpo plays continues to be mind-blowing. He shot 15-for-22 from the field (68.2 percent), 2-for-5 from 3-point range (40 percent) and 7-for-10 (70 percent) from the free-throw line Monday night.
What adds to the lore of this performance is the fact that the Greek Freak strung all of those numbers together while playing only 34-plus minutes of the contest. Five other players logged more playing time, yet none of them scored more than 23 points and only one grabbed more than 10 rebounds.
Antetokounmpo has been the foundation of Milwaukee’s success. He has been a force the Celtics have been unable to stop for three consecutive games.
Box Score Nuggets
- Milwaukee scored 33 points during both the third and the fourth quarters.
- Giannis Antetokounmpo led the game with 39 points and 16 rebounds.
- Kyrie Irving led Boston with 23 points and dished out a game-high 10 assists.
- Marcus Morris logged a double-double with 18 points and a team-high 14 rebounds.
- Jayson Tatum also logged a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds.
- Boston's starters scored 94 of the team's 101 points.
- George Hill (15 points) individually outscored Boston's bench (seven total points) for the second straight game.
- Milwaukee committed only eight total turnovers.
- Tatum and Eric Bledsoe tied for the game high in blocks with two apiece.
- Both teams led by at least 11 points, yet the game still featured 12 lead changes and 12 ties.
- Boston shot just 37.8 percent from the field and 22 percent from 3-point range.
- Both teams dished out 25 assists.
- Al Horford totaled 20 points, six rebounds and five assists.
Quote of the Night
It’s win or go home. You do the same thing you’ve been doing all along: you play the next possession to win it.
Brad Stevens on trailing 3-1