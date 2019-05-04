Key Moment

The third quarter has cost the Boston Celtics two consecutive playoff games against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Boston allowed the Bucks to build a double-digit lead during the third quarter behind a 12-0 run that happened in the blink of an eye. Milwaukee rattled off the spree in a matter of only one minute and 42 seconds – and only three of the points came from one of its top players.

George Hill was the key to the entire run. Hill, who played major minutes due to Eric Bledsoe’s foul trouble, scored the final seven points of the spurt. He connected on two 3-pointers and a free throw for his seven points.

Khris Middleton and Ersan Ilyasova scored the other five points for Milwaukee, with three and two points, respectively.

Most interesting about the game-changing stretch was the fact that Boston didn’t even commit a turnover to aid Milwaukee’s run. The Celtics took four shots, and they missed all of them. Meanwhile, Milwaukee connected on all three of its shots and made three of its four free throw attempts.

The Bucks owned a 93-82 lead at the completion of their impressive run. Boston made a run to close the fourth quarter, but it was too little too late. Milwaukee held on and completed a 123-116 victory.