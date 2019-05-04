Key Moment
The third quarter has cost the Boston Celtics two consecutive playoff games against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Boston allowed the Bucks to build a double-digit lead during the third quarter behind a 12-0 run that happened in the blink of an eye. Milwaukee rattled off the spree in a matter of only one minute and 42 seconds – and only three of the points came from one of its top players.
George Hill was the key to the entire run. Hill, who played major minutes due to Eric Bledsoe’s foul trouble, scored the final seven points of the spurt. He connected on two 3-pointers and a free throw for his seven points.
Khris Middleton and Ersan Ilyasova scored the other five points for Milwaukee, with three and two points, respectively.
Most interesting about the game-changing stretch was the fact that Boston didn’t even commit a turnover to aid Milwaukee’s run. The Celtics took four shots, and they missed all of them. Meanwhile, Milwaukee connected on all three of its shots and made three of its four free throw attempts.
The Bucks owned a 93-82 lead at the completion of their impressive run. Boston made a run to close the fourth quarter, but it was too little too late. Milwaukee held on and completed a 123-116 victory.
Key Player
There’s no denying the greatness of Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Boston Celtics learned that the hard way Friday night.
Antetokounmpo, the potential league MVP, was nothing short of great during Friday’s Game 3. He scored a game-high 32 points, but most impressive of all is the fact that he did so on only 13 shot attempts. Three other players in the game attempted more shots. All of them scored fewer points.
What allowed Antetokounmpo to be so incredibly efficient was his ability to get to the free-throw line, where he has been making a living throughout this series. While Boston’s team and fans may have questioned many of the calls he received, the fact of the matter is that the calls were made, and his free throws were taken. Antetokounmpo alone shot 16-of-22 from the foul line.
To be clear, scoring wasn’t the only area in which Antetokounmpo dominated. He also led the game in rebounds (13), assists (eight) and blocks (three). His three blocks matched Boston’s team total.
Surprisingly, Milwaukee only outscored Boston by seven points while he was on the court for his 39-plus minutes of action. Still, there’s no denying just how great he was Friday night, and why he very well may be the NBA’s MVP this season.
Box Score Nuggets
- Boston shot an impressive 30-for-32 from the free-throw line, while Milwaukee shot 24-for-36.
- Giannis Antetokounmpo led the game with 16 makes and 22 attempts from the free-throw line.
- Antetokounmpo led the game in points (32), rebounds (13), assists (eight) and blocks (three).
- Antetokounmpo's three blocks tied Boston's team total.
- Kyrie Irving led Boston with 29 points and six assists.
- Jayson Tatum led Boston with 11 rebounds and also scored 20 points.
- Boston committed 18 turnovers that led to 28 of Milwaukee's points.
- The contest featured 15 lead changes and 13 ties.
- Milwaukee shot 50.6 percent from the field, while Boston shot 43.2 percent.
- The teams combined to make 31 3-pointers, with 16 coming from Boston and 15 from Milwaukee.
- George Hill scored 21 points, while Boston's entire bench scored 16.
- Both teams led by as many as 12 points.
- Milwaukee outscored Boston 52-24 in the paint.
- All five of Boston's starters scored at least 16 points, including 18 from Jaylen Brown.
Quote of the Night
We have to be able to respond better, and I think that we will do that going into Game 4. I'm confident in this group. I'm confident in the talent we have here.
Kyrie Irving on respond to adversity