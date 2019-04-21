Key Moment

It's not easy closing out a tightly-contested playoff game on the road, as the Boston Celtics were trying to do Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of the first round against the Indiana Pacers.

Fortunately, the Celtics had a guy who felt right at home inside Bankers Life Field House, as Indiana native Gordon Hayward helped put the Pacers away, while guiding Boston straight into the second round of the Playoffs.

The Celtics trailed 82-80 with about seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter when they started up a game-changing, 13-3 run.

Jayson Tatum and Al Horford got things started from the free-throw line, where they combined for four points to put the C's ahead by two. Domantas Sabonis added a freebie of his own to cut the deficit in half, but a Marcus Morris 3-pointer gave Boston a bit of breathing room on its next possession.

Then, it was time for Hayward to make his imprint. At the 4:24 mark, he showed off his slashing skills as he drove to the rim for an and-one layup, before sinking his free-throw. On Boston's next possession, he showed off his range by burying a 3-pointer to cap off that 13-3 run, giving Boston a 93-85 lead.

Boston's veteran wing wasn't done, though. Indiana still had hope, trailing 99-92 with a minute and a half remaining, but Hayward hammered the nail in the coffin with another 3-pointer to give Boston a 102-92 advantage.

Hayward wound up scoring nine points of his team-high 20 points during that 3:20 span, giving the Celtics enough juice for a 110-106 win, as well as a trip to the second round.