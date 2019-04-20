Key Moment

Clutch offense. Clutch defense. Kyrie Irving does it all when a game is on the line.

During the closing minutes of Game 3 Friday night in Indianapolis, Boston’s flashy point guard singlehandedly created the most critical two-way sequence of the game.

The Pacers and Celtics were neck-and-neck throughout the first seven and a half minutes of the fourth quarter when Irving delivered the play of the night.

Indy was trailing 91-89 at the 4:33 mark and was looking to tie or take the lead. Bojan Bogdanovic caught a pass at the top of the arc, and Irving immediately draped himself all over Indy’s leading scorer and premier 3-point threat. Bogdanovic took one dribble, two dribbles, and on the third bounce, Irving pounced. He stuck his hand out and poked the ball right through Bodganovic’s legs, before diving on the ground and recovering the loose ball.

Irving then dribbled up-court and fired a bullet pass to Jayson Tatum on the baseline, who returned the favor by passing the rock back to Irving who was standing beyond the arc. From there, Irving blew past Domantas Sabonis before lofting up a tough, baseline fallaway shot over the 6-foot-11 defender to give Boston a 93-89 lead.

That impressive two-way sequence sparked Boston on a 13-7 run to close out the game, allowing the C’s to walk away with a 104-96 win. Irving created nine of those final 13 points himself, though his clutch defense was just as important as his clutch offense.