Key Moment
Clutch offense. Clutch defense. Kyrie Irving does it all when a game is on the line.
During the closing minutes of Game 3 Friday night in Indianapolis, Boston’s flashy point guard singlehandedly created the most critical two-way sequence of the game.
The Pacers and Celtics were neck-and-neck throughout the first seven and a half minutes of the fourth quarter when Irving delivered the play of the night.
Indy was trailing 91-89 at the 4:33 mark and was looking to tie or take the lead. Bojan Bogdanovic caught a pass at the top of the arc, and Irving immediately draped himself all over Indy’s leading scorer and premier 3-point threat. Bogdanovic took one dribble, two dribbles, and on the third bounce, Irving pounced. He stuck his hand out and poked the ball right through Bodganovic’s legs, before diving on the ground and recovering the loose ball.
Irving then dribbled up-court and fired a bullet pass to Jayson Tatum on the baseline, who returned the favor by passing the rock back to Irving who was standing beyond the arc. From there, Irving blew past Domantas Sabonis before lofting up a tough, baseline fallaway shot over the 6-foot-11 defender to give Boston a 93-89 lead.
That impressive two-way sequence sparked Boston on a 13-7 run to close out the game, allowing the C’s to walk away with a 104-96 win. Irving created nine of those final 13 points himself, though his clutch defense was just as important as his clutch offense.
Key Player
Jaylen Brown was nearly perfect on the offensive end Friday night. The third-year wing led the scoring charge for Boston, tallying a game-high 23 points on an impressive 8-of-9 shooting clip from the field.
The only shot Brown missed was his ninth and final attempt of the night, which was a desperation 3-pointer to beat the shot clock buzzer late in the fourth quarter. Before that miss, he had connected on all four of his 3-point attempts.
Brown also chipped in on the other end of the court, where he corralled a game-high-tying seven defensive rebounds. That strong two-way play helped Brown to earn a plus-12 mark, tying him with Al Horford for the best plus/minus rating in the game.
Box Score Nuggets
- Jaylen Brown was the game's only 20-point scorer. He poured in 23 points on 8-of-9 shooting from the field.
- Kyrie Irving logged his fourth career postseason double-double with 19 points and 10 assists.
- All five members of Indiana's starting lineup logged between 10 and 15 points.
- The Celtics shot 15-of-34 from 3-point range, including 8-of-10 from deep during the first quarter.
- Boston broke its postseason record for most 3-pointers in a half with 11 such makes during the first half.
- The Celtics had a 45-40 edge on the boards, giving them their third rebounding win in as many tries this series.
- Indiana's bench had a 36-26 scoring advantage, led by Tyreke Evans' team-leading 19 points.
- Both teams attempted 81 field goals, though Boston (38 makes) netted four more than Indy (34 makes).
- Boston dished out more assists during the first quarter (12) than it did during the last three quarters combined (11).
Quote of the Night
I feel like we’re settling into who we want to be and that’s an overall great team.
Kyrie Irving after taking a 3-0 series lead over Indiana.