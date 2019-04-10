Key Moment

R.J. Hunter has a knack for tying the bow on the regular season.

Entering Tuesday night, the Celtics wing had logged three double-digit scoring performances during his career, with two of those coming during the last matchup of an 82-game campaign. This finale wound up being no exception to the case, as he logged 17 points in what was his season debut against the Washington Wizards, while also delivering in the clutch to help Boston come away with a win Capital One Arena.

The Celtics trailed 95-89 entering the fourth quarter, but Hunter instilled some life into the team during the opening minute of the final frame, as he poked the ball loose from Chasson Randle and bolted up-court for a fast-break dunk.

Following that slam, P.J. Dozier and Semi Ojeleye went on a small scoring spree to put the Celtics ahead, 98-97, and from there, Hunter took over. He made three consecutive shots, including two 3-pointers, over an 84-second span to give the Celtics a 106-100 advantage at the midway mark of the frame.

Boston maintained that lead all the way to the finish line, wrapping up its regular season with a 116-110 win, largely thanks to Hunter's 11-point fourth quarter.