Key Moment
R.J. Hunter has a knack for tying the bow on the regular season.
Entering Tuesday night, the Celtics wing had logged three double-digit scoring performances during his career, with two of those coming during the last matchup of an 82-game campaign. This finale wound up being no exception to the case, as he logged 17 points in what was his season debut against the Washington Wizards, while also delivering in the clutch to help Boston come away with a win Capital One Arena.
The Celtics trailed 95-89 entering the fourth quarter, but Hunter instilled some life into the team during the opening minute of the final frame, as he poked the ball loose from Chasson Randle and bolted up-court for a fast-break dunk.
Following that slam, P.J. Dozier and Semi Ojeleye went on a small scoring spree to put the Celtics ahead, 98-97, and from there, Hunter took over. He made three consecutive shots, including two 3-pointers, over an 84-second span to give the Celtics a 106-100 advantage at the midway mark of the frame.
Boston maintained that lead all the way to the finish line, wrapping up its regular season with a 116-110 win, largely thanks to Hunter's 11-point fourth quarter.
Key Player
With their entire starting lineup missing Tuesday night's season finale, the Celtics relied heavily on their role players in Washington D.C. One guy who really stepped up and seized his opportunity was Brad Wanamaker.
The rookie point guard came off the bench and recorded season-highs across the board, notching 17 points, six rebounds and a game-high seven assists. He also snagged one steal and turned the ball over just once during 29 minutes of action.
Wanamaker was deadly from inside the arc, where he made 6-of-9 attempts. He also journeyed to the free-throw line a game-high seven times, sinking five.
The most telling sign of Wanamaker's impact was the fact that he was plus-17 in a game that was decided by just six points. He ran the point with the poise of a veteran, and that went a long way in helping to guide Boston to season-capping win.
Box Score Nuggets
- All five of Boston's regular starters sat out of the regular-season finale.
- Terry Rozier was the game's only 20-point scorer. He logged 21 points on 8-of-15 shooting.
- Five Celtics logged career-high scoring efforts – P.J. Dozier (12 points), Semi Ojeleye (17 points) and Brad Wanamaker (17 points).
- Two more logged season-high scoring performances – R.J. Hunter (17 points) and Guerschon Yabusele (13 points).
- Dozier also logged career-bests of 11 rebounds, five assists and two steals.
- The Celtics and Wizards combined to attempt 196 field goals.
- Washington won the rebounding battle, 58-50.
- Robert Williams tied his career-high with 11 rebounds.
- The Wizards led by as many as 21 points, but still lost.
- Both teams logged 44 points in the paint.
- The Celtics had a 23-7 advantage in fast-break points.
- R.J. Hunter was plus-28 in a contest that was decided by just six points.
- Boston turned the ball over just five times all game.
Quote of the Night
That was a fun game ... I thought our two-way guys were great.
Brad Stevens on the win.