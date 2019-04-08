Key Moment

The Celtics caught fire Sunday night as they erased a 14-point, fourth-quarter deficit. They cooled off, however, when it mattered most.

Behind Kyrie Irving’s 11 fourth-quarter points, Boston stormed back into a game that meant little to it and everything to the opponent. Boston’s first-round series was locked in, but with a win, Orlando would qualify for the Playoffs and end a seven-year postseason drought.

The Magic got in, because of Boston’s shooting drought.

Irving tied the game at 106-106 with 2:50 left in the game with a big-time 3-pointer. Three of the team’s next four shots were from long distance and all of them misfired. The first would have given Boston a lead, the second would have made it a one-point game with 1:28 left, and the third would have done the same with 49.8 seconds left. Jaylen Brown, who made his first two treys of the night, missed the first 3-point attempt of the sequence, and Daniel Theis missed the final two.

Around those misses, Orlando managed to score four points at the paint and two more at the free-throw line to build a 112-106 lead with 47.8 seconds left. The Magic maintained a two-possession lead for the remainder of the contest before closing out a 116-108 win.