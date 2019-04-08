Key Moment
The Celtics caught fire Sunday night as they erased a 14-point, fourth-quarter deficit. They cooled off, however, when it mattered most.
Behind Kyrie Irving’s 11 fourth-quarter points, Boston stormed back into a game that meant little to it and everything to the opponent. Boston’s first-round series was locked in, but with a win, Orlando would qualify for the Playoffs and end a seven-year postseason drought.
The Magic got in, because of Boston’s shooting drought.
Irving tied the game at 106-106 with 2:50 left in the game with a big-time 3-pointer. Three of the team’s next four shots were from long distance and all of them misfired. The first would have given Boston a lead, the second would have made it a one-point game with 1:28 left, and the third would have done the same with 49.8 seconds left. Jaylen Brown, who made his first two treys of the night, missed the first 3-point attempt of the sequence, and Daniel Theis missed the final two.
Around those misses, Orlando managed to score four points at the paint and two more at the free-throw line to build a 112-106 lead with 47.8 seconds left. The Magic maintained a two-possession lead for the remainder of the contest before closing out a 116-108 win.
Key Player
The Magic should be thankful that Brad Stevens rested Al Horford for the entirety of Sunday’s fourth quarter. If he hadn’t, Orlando may still be pursuing its first playoff berth in eight years.
Horford was outstanding during his nearly 26 minutes of action against Orlando. Despite not playing during the fourth quarter, he still compiled a stat line of 18 points, seven assists, four rebounds and two steals. His seven assists led the team, and his 18 points were second on the team.
The big man shot 7-for-12 from the field and made his only attempt from long range. He bullied Orlando’s bigs down low, which certainly made them appreciate Stevens’ decision to pull Horford from the game after three quarters.
Box Score Nuggets
- Three Magic players scored at least 24 points: Terrence Ross with 26, Nikola Vucevic with 25, and Evan Fournier with 24.
- Both teams made 12 3-pointers.
- Kyrie Irving led the Celtics with 23 points.
- D.J. Augustin threatened for a triple-double with 11 points, a game-high 13 assists, and seven rebounds.
- Jayson Tatum played only six minutes before he exited with an injury.
- Marcus Smart played less than 20 minutes before he exited with an injury.
- Orlando scored 22 points off of Boston's 14 turnovers.
- Marcus Morris led the Celtics with eight rebounds. He also scored 13 points while coming off of the bench.
- Smart led the game with four steals.
- Orlando made all 22 of its free throws, which accounted for 10 more makes than Boston totaled (12-of-14).
Quote of the Night
It’s really hard. But everything in the playoffs is really hard. Always has been.
Brad Stevens on the first-round matchup with Indiana