Key Moment

The Boston Celtics on Friday marched into Bankers Life Fieldhouse and took it to the Indiana Pacers. With home-court advantage on the line for a nearly-guaranteed first-round matchup, the Celtics showed Indiana just how good they can be.

Boston led for the majority of the contest but really opened things up during the third period. An 11-point halftime lead expanded to as many as 18 points late in the third, thanks to a 12-3 run by the team’s bench.

And when we say by Boston’s bench, we mean entirely by Boston’s bench.

From the 4:30 mark of the third to the 2:22 mark, Celtics reserves accounted for six straight baskets for the team. Gordon Hayward (six points), Marcus Morris (four points) and Brad Wanamaker (two points) combined to score the 12 points.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the court, Boston limited the Pacers to only one field goal from the 5:15 mark of the third to the 1:21 mark.

It was a heck of a run at both ends of the court that put this game away and gave the Celtics a stranglehold on home-court advantage during the first round of the Playoffs. With Boston’s 117-97 victory, it now only needs to win one of its final two games of the season, or have Indiana lose one, to secure home court.