Key Moment

Somehow, the Boston Celtics kept hanging around while Milwaukee drained 3-pointers through the first two and a half quarters of Game 2. Midway through the third quarter, though, they could hang around no more.

Milwaukee took over the game with a 12-0 run that eventually turned into a 24-2 run to close out the third period. The stretch began at the 6:52 mark and ran through the end of the quarter.

During the 24-2 spurt, the Bucks connected on three of their 20 3-pointers on the night, and they shot 6-of-11 from the field and 9-for-10 from the free-throw line.

Giannis Antetokounmpo took over at the start of the run by scoring 13 of the first 17 points, which included two 3-pointers. Eric Bledsoe completed the decisive stretch by scoring the final seven points of the run.

Boston had no answers for Milwaukee at either end of the court. The C’s couldn’t get any stops, and they continued to fire up ill-advised shots and commit turnovers at the other end.

That combination doesn’t usually end well, and it certainly did not end well Tuesday night for Boston. Milwaukee went on to pull ahead by as many as 31 points before tying up the series at 1-1 with a 123-102 win.