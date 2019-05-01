Key Moment
Somehow, the Boston Celtics kept hanging around while Milwaukee drained 3-pointers through the first two and a half quarters of Game 2. Midway through the third quarter, though, they could hang around no more.
Milwaukee took over the game with a 12-0 run that eventually turned into a 24-2 run to close out the third period. The stretch began at the 6:52 mark and ran through the end of the quarter.
During the 24-2 spurt, the Bucks connected on three of their 20 3-pointers on the night, and they shot 6-of-11 from the field and 9-for-10 from the free-throw line.
Giannis Antetokounmpo took over at the start of the run by scoring 13 of the first 17 points, which included two 3-pointers. Eric Bledsoe completed the decisive stretch by scoring the final seven points of the run.
Boston had no answers for Milwaukee at either end of the court. The C’s couldn’t get any stops, and they continued to fire up ill-advised shots and commit turnovers at the other end.
That combination doesn’t usually end well, and it certainly did not end well Tuesday night for Boston. Milwaukee went on to pull ahead by as many as 31 points before tying up the series at 1-1 with a 123-102 win.
Key Player
Giannis Antetokounmpo will garner all of the attention, but Khris Middleton is the reason why Milwaukee ran away from Boston during Game 2.
After missing his first jumper of the night, Middleton caught fire for the remainder of the contest. He finished Game 2 with 28 points – one fewer than Antetokounmpo’s 29 – after connecting on 10 of his 18 field goal attempts.
The majority of those attempts – and those makes – were from long distance. Middleton made seven of his 10 3-pointers. Those seven treys were just three fewer than Boston’s entire team made.
The importance of those 3s cannot be overstated. Middleton’s hot hand became infectious and led to the Bucks making a franchise playoff record 20 3-pointers on the night.
Middleton also contributed seven rebounds and an assist during his 32-plus minutes of action. Milwaukee outscored Boston by 25 points while he was on the floor to mark the game’s top plus/minus rating.
Box Score Nuggets
- Three Bucks (Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe) scored at least 21 points, while no member of the Celtics scored more than 17.
- Antetokounmpo led the game with 29 points and also grabbed 10 rebounds.
- Middleton shot 7-for-10 from 3-point range.
- Boston made 10 3-pointers as a team.
- Milwaukee shot 20-for-47 from 3-point range, setting new franchise playoff records for both attempts and makes.
- The Bucks led by as many as 31 points.
- Marcus Morris led the Celtics with 17 points.
- Boston committed 13 turnovers, including five from Al Horford.
- Jaylen Brown scored 16 points and made six of his seven free throws.
- Antetokounmpo shot 13-for-18 from the free-throw line.
- Pat Connaughton grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds.
- Kyrie Irving shot just 4-for-18 from the field.
- The Celtics shot just 39.5 percent from the field as a team.
Quote of the Night
My focus is on all of us, and we all have to be better. There's some things that each guy can do better. There's some things that each guy needs to bring to the table. And we need to make sure that we're all clicking when Friday night starts.
Brad Stevens on what he's focused on after Game 2