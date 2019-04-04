Key Moment

For one key possession Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics put on a clinic against Miami’s stingy zone defense.

The two teams were in the midst of a tight battle that was set to remain that way until the final buzzer. A big shot from Gordon Hayward with 3:56 left on the clock, however, provided the Celtics with all the momentum they needed to hold a comfortable lead before polishing off a win.

The Heat’s zone stalled Boston’s offense at times Wednesday night, but on this particular play, the C’s executed their offense with perfection. Hayward brought the ball up the court and got it over to Marcus Smart on the right wing. Once Smart caught the ball, Tatum flashed to the soft spot of the zone – the free-throw line – and Smart hit him with a pass. The pressure was then on Tatum to make the right play, and he did exactly that.

The second-year forward immediately turned to the opposite side of the court – exactly what players are taught from a young age to do from that position against a zone – and hit Hayward with a pass on the left wing. Without hesitation, Hayward let it fire from beyond the arc and dropped it through the net for three points.

Hayward’s trey bumped Boston’s lead from four up to seven, but more importantly, it boosted the team toward the finish line. The Celtics would soon build a 10-point lead, and their advantage wouldn’t drop below six at any point from that moment on as they logged a 112-102 victory.