Key Moment
For one key possession Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics put on a clinic against Miami’s stingy zone defense.
The two teams were in the midst of a tight battle that was set to remain that way until the final buzzer. A big shot from Gordon Hayward with 3:56 left on the clock, however, provided the Celtics with all the momentum they needed to hold a comfortable lead before polishing off a win.
The Heat’s zone stalled Boston’s offense at times Wednesday night, but on this particular play, the C’s executed their offense with perfection. Hayward brought the ball up the court and got it over to Marcus Smart on the right wing. Once Smart caught the ball, Tatum flashed to the soft spot of the zone – the free-throw line – and Smart hit him with a pass. The pressure was then on Tatum to make the right play, and he did exactly that.
The second-year forward immediately turned to the opposite side of the court – exactly what players are taught from a young age to do from that position against a zone – and hit Hayward with a pass on the left wing. Without hesitation, Hayward let it fire from beyond the arc and dropped it through the net for three points.
Hayward’s trey bumped Boston’s lead from four up to seven, but more importantly, it boosted the team toward the finish line. The Celtics would soon build a 10-point lead, and their advantage wouldn’t drop below six at any point from that moment on as they logged a 112-102 victory.
Key Player
We won’t go into too much detail here about Gordon Hayward, because you’ll be reading more about his performance in other areas of our site, but suffice to say he put forth a great performance Wednesday night in Miami.
Hayward, who has been on the up-and-up for the last couple of weeks, logged a game-high 25 points during Boston’s win over the Heat. The most important component to his scoring was the free-throw line, where he set new season highs in both makes and attempts while shooting 12-for-13.
The forward also stuffed the stat sheet with eight rebounds, five assists and a blocked shot. The five assists were a team-high mark.
Impressive as those numbers all might sound, they aren’t even his most impressive statistic. What pops off the chart most is the fact that Hayward, who had the ball in his hands quite a bit Wednesday night, did not commit a single turnover. He was the only member of the Celtics who did not commit a turnover while playing at least 24 minutes.
Box Score Nuggets
- Gordon Hayward led all scorers with 25 points off the bench.
- Hayward made as many free throws (12) as Miami's entire team.
- Kyrie Irving finished second in the game in scoring with 23 points.
- Dion Waiters led Miami with 21 points.
- Boston committed only 12 turnovers.
- Dwyane Wade dished out a game-high six assists.
- Hassan Whiteside logged a strong double-double off of Miami's bench with 18 points and a game-high 15 rebounds.
- Aron Baynes logged his second double-double in four games with a clean 10 points and 10 rebounds.
- Baynes and Miami's Bam Adebayo tied for the game high in blocks with two apiece.
- Boston scored 29 points during both the first and the fourth quarters.
- The C's won despite making only nine 3-pointers. They shot 47.5 percent from the field overall.
- Al Horford totaled 21 points, eight rebounds, four assists, a steal and a blocked shot.
Quote of the Night
Its made my job easier going to the sideline knowing we’re on the same page, and it makes it easy to just go out there and play free and do my job of leading this team.
Kyrie Irving on his communication with Brad Stevens