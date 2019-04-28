Key Moment

During the second quarter of Sunday afternoon’s Game 1 between the Celtics and the Bucks, Milwaukee erased a 15-point deficit in less than three minutes to tie the game up at 40-40. At that moment, the crowd inside Fiserv Forum believed that run would be the difference in the game.

That’s because Milwaukee’s home crowd didn’t know what was coming during the third quarter, when Boston strung together its own dominant run to open up another double-digit lead that built the foundation for a victory.

It didn’t take long for the Celtics to re-establish themselves as Game 1’s better team once the second half got underway. From the 10:10 mark to the 7:37 mark, Boston scored 12 straight points to build a double-digit lead that would never drop to fewer than seven points the rest of the way. Rather than dropping, the lead instead ballooned all the way up to 26 points as the Celtics stole Game 1 on the road.

Al Horford, who logged a double-double of 20 points and 11 rebounds, ignited the run with his midrange jumper off of a Kyrie Irving assist at the 10:10 mark. The duo’s pick-and-pop combo was unstoppable all afternoon, and it gave the C’s some added juice at the start of their run.

Three different Celtics scored on Boston’s next three possessions, as Irving made his own floating jumper, Jaylen Brown cashed in on a 3-pointer, and Marcus Morris dunked one home. Horford bookended the 12-0 run with a 3-pointer to give Boston a 10-point advantage.

While four different C’s scored during the run, Irving was the one constant. He assisted on all four of the baskets that were scored outside of the one that he made himself.

Truly, Boston’s run was indicative of the competitiveness of this game. The Celtics were the better team for 45 of the 48 minutes. The only three minutes during which Milwaukee outplayed Boston was that quick, 15-0 run during the second quarter.

That run was nice and all, but it was the Celtics who put together the most important stretch of the game early on in the third quarter.