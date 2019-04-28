Key Moment
During the second quarter of Sunday afternoon’s Game 1 between the Celtics and the Bucks, Milwaukee erased a 15-point deficit in less than three minutes to tie the game up at 40-40. At that moment, the crowd inside Fiserv Forum believed that run would be the difference in the game.
That’s because Milwaukee’s home crowd didn’t know what was coming during the third quarter, when Boston strung together its own dominant run to open up another double-digit lead that built the foundation for a victory.
It didn’t take long for the Celtics to re-establish themselves as Game 1’s better team once the second half got underway. From the 10:10 mark to the 7:37 mark, Boston scored 12 straight points to build a double-digit lead that would never drop to fewer than seven points the rest of the way. Rather than dropping, the lead instead ballooned all the way up to 26 points as the Celtics stole Game 1 on the road.
Al Horford, who logged a double-double of 20 points and 11 rebounds, ignited the run with his midrange jumper off of a Kyrie Irving assist at the 10:10 mark. The duo’s pick-and-pop combo was unstoppable all afternoon, and it gave the C’s some added juice at the start of their run.
Three different Celtics scored on Boston’s next three possessions, as Irving made his own floating jumper, Jaylen Brown cashed in on a 3-pointer, and Marcus Morris dunked one home. Horford bookended the 12-0 run with a 3-pointer to give Boston a 10-point advantage.
While four different C’s scored during the run, Irving was the one constant. He assisted on all four of the baskets that were scored outside of the one that he made himself.
Truly, Boston’s run was indicative of the competitiveness of this game. The Celtics were the better team for 45 of the 48 minutes. The only three minutes during which Milwaukee outplayed Boston was that quick, 15-0 run during the second quarter.
That run was nice and all, but it was the Celtics who put together the most important stretch of the game early on in the third quarter.
Key Player
Kyrie Irving wasn’t just good during Game 1. He was great.
He was, in truth, everything the Celtics could have hoped to have against Milwaukee.
Irving – not Giannis Antetokounmpo – led the game with 26 points thanks to his super-efficient 12-for-21 shooting performance. Irving dominated from inside the 3-point arc on this afternoon, as he shot 9-for-16 from inside the arc, which included three midrange jumpers and six buckets at the rim.
Irving also led all players in the game with 11 assists. No other player in the game dished out more than six on the afternoon.
Per usual, and unsurprisingly, Boston was dominant while Irving was on the floor. The Celtics outscored the Bucks by 20 points during his 33-plus minutes of action. That mark stands as the top plus/minus rating in the game.
Box Score Nuggets
- Boston's largest lead was 26 points, while Milwaukee's was just three points.
- The Celtics blocked 11 of Milwaukee's shots, including three by Al Horford.
- Boston's defense limited Milwaukee to just 34.8 percent shooting from the field.
- Five Celtics scored at least 13 points, led by Kyrie Irving's game-high 26.
- Irving also led the game with 11 assists.
- Giannis Antetokounmpo shot 7-for-21 from the field while scoring 22 points.
- Both teams made 13 3-pointers.
- Neither team committed more than 10 turnovers.
- Antetokounmpo made as many free throws, five, as Boston's entire team.
- Horford led the game with 11 rebounds. Khris Middleton led Milwaukee with 10.
- Jaylen Brown scored 19 points on 8-for-14 shooting.
- Nikola Mirotic scored 13 points off the bench for Milwaukee.
- Gordon Hayward tallied 13 points, five assists and four rebounds off of the bench for Boston.
Quote of the Night
I think it'll work for us the rest of this series, as long as we play it right.
Kyrie Irving on starting Marcus Morris