Key Moment

Jayson Tatum canned a corner 3-pointer with 50.8 seconds left that wound up standing as the game winner of Wednesday night’s Game 2 against Indiana.

Somehow, that wasn’t the most important shot of the game.

The most important shot – or, better yet, the most important shots - arrived during a six-minute stretch that began at the 10:54 mark of the fourth quarter.

With 10:55 left on the clock, Boston trailed 82-70, matching its largest deficit of the night. But after Al Horford canned a jumper with 10:54 let in the game, the Celtics caught absolute fire.

Including Horford’s jumper, the Celtics scored 16 straight points from the 10:54 mark to the 4:44 mark. That run turned a 12-point deficit into a four-point lead, and pulled the Garden faithful onto their feet.

Kyrie Irving accounted for the final eight points of the run, including two huge 3-pointers that truly altered the game’s momentum. Jayson Tatum scored four, and Horford and Terry Rozier each scored two.

Without that run, Tatum never has the opportunity to take that corner 3-pointer with 50.8 seconds left to win the game. The Celtics lose without that run.

That’s why the 16-0 spurt that Horford initiated with his jumper was the most important sequence of the game.