Key Moment
Kyrieeeeee forrrr threeeeeee!
Just, not the way you might think.
Kyrie Irving saved the day Monday night and prevented his team from squandering a 23-point lead against the Miami Heat. That lead dropped all the way down to three with two minutes left on the clock, but shortly thereafter, Irving drove the length of the court for an and-one bucket against former Celtic Kelly Olynyk.
Al Horford grabbed a defensive rebound with 1:29 left on the clock and quickly handed it off to Irving, who immediately darted toward the other end of the court. Irving went straight at the defense and collided with Olynyk at the right elbow before powering through and toward the basket for a floater attempt. Irving tossed the shot up with his right hand as he fell to his left and into Hassan Whiteside. The shot fell through the net with 1:25 left in the game, and after a ref blew his whistle, Irving added on a free throw to boot.
That three-point play, the conventional way, gave Boston all the advantage it needed to hang on for a 110-105 victory. It maintained a two-possession lead the rest of the way before closing out the win.
Key Player
We can’t overlook when Al Horford does something great for the first time in a Celtics uniform.
As great as Horford has been as a member of the C’s, he has never logged a triple-double. Well, until Monday night.
Horford logged his first as a member of the Celtics, and the second of his career, as he totaled 19 points, a team-high 11 rebounds and a game-high 10 assists. All the while, Horford committed just one turnover to produce a sparkling assist-to-turnover ratio of 10-to-1.
As is usual, Horford was very efficient at the offensive end of the court. He hit seven of his 13 shot attempts and canned all of his five free throws. He also pitched in a steal during his 34 minutes of action.
Box Score Nuggets
- Goran Dragic scored a game-high 30 points.
- Kyrie Irving led Boston with 25 points.
- Al Horford logged a triple-double with 19 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.
- Aron Baynes also grabbed 11 rebounds.
- Bam Adebayo led the game with 14 rebounds and also scored 19 points.
- Miami doubled up Boston in the paint, 56-28.
- The Celtics made 17 3-pointers, including five from Irving and four apiece from Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum.
- Tatum scored 19 points.
- Smart scored 16 points.
- The Celtics shot a stellar 21-for-24 (87.5 percent) from the free-throw line.
- Boston led from start to finish.
- The C's outscored the Heat 19-6 in second-chance points.
Quote of the Night
I'm not sure everybody's got his jets, so I don't think it's something everybody should try at home.
Brad Stevens on Kyrie Irving's drive in the clutch