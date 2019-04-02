Key Moment

Kyrieeeeee forrrr threeeeeee!

Just, not the way you might think.

Kyrie Irving saved the day Monday night and prevented his team from squandering a 23-point lead against the Miami Heat. That lead dropped all the way down to three with two minutes left on the clock, but shortly thereafter, Irving drove the length of the court for an and-one bucket against former Celtic Kelly Olynyk.

Al Horford grabbed a defensive rebound with 1:29 left on the clock and quickly handed it off to Irving, who immediately darted toward the other end of the court. Irving went straight at the defense and collided with Olynyk at the right elbow before powering through and toward the basket for a floater attempt. Irving tossed the shot up with his right hand as he fell to his left and into Hassan Whiteside. The shot fell through the net with 1:25 left in the game, and after a ref blew his whistle, Irving added on a free throw to boot.

That three-point play, the conventional way, gave Boston all the advantage it needed to hang on for a 110-105 victory. It maintained a two-possession lead the rest of the way before closing out the win.