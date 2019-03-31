Key Moment
Boston’s matchup with the Nets felt a bit like déjà vu. Brad Stevens said before the game that D’Angelo Russell “was putting on a show against us in the third quarter” of their matchup back on Jan. 14. He did so again Saturday night to lead the Nets to a win.
The Celtics headed into the locker room for halftime trailing Brooklyn by only one point, at 49-48. They used a balanced offensive attack and strong defensive spurts to hang tight with the Nets despite playing without their leaders, Kyrie Irving and Al Horford.
As the second half got underway, however, the absences of those two stars proved too significant for Boston to overcome.
Brooklyn, and in particular, Russell, caught fire early on in the third quarter and never cooled off from there. At the 10:45 point of the frame, the Nets led 52-50. By the 4:39 mark, that two-point lead had ballooned to 76-57 – a 19-point advantage.
Russell, Brooklyn’s lone All-Star player, was at the center of his team’s run. He scored 15 of the Nets’ 24 points during the key spurt and assisted on five more. He was a dominant force, particularly with his jumper.
Boston made a mini run to get back to within 10 points early in the fourth quarter, but with Irving and Horford sidelined, the C’s just didn’t have enough firepower to fight all the way back. Brooklyn finished the night with a 110-96 win.
Key Player
One thing everyone in Celtics Nation wants to see as the postseason approaches is Gordon Hayward look like a healthy, impactful piece of Boston’s roster. He has looked like one during Boston’s previous two games, and that trend continued Saturday night.
While coming off of the bench for nearly 29 minutes of action, Hayward scored 19 points to lead all reserves in the game. Nine of his 12 shots were from inside the 3-point arc, of which he connected on six. Hayward consistently took the ball off the dribble and made plays for himself.
More often this season, Hayward has made plays for others, which he also did a bit Saturday night. The forward dished out three assists during the game to go along with six rebounds and a steal to round out his box score.
Box Score Nuggets
- Neither team recorded more than 22 assists.
- D'Angelo Russell tallied game highs of 29 points and 10 assists.
- Gordon Hayward led Boston with 19 points.
- Boston out-blocked Brooklyn 7-2, thank to two each from Aron Baynes, Robert Williams and Daniel Theis.
- Theis came off the bench to score 16 points on 7-for-9 shooting.
- Brad Wanamaker was a plus-13 in 13 minutes of play. He tallied eight points, three assists, two rebounds and two steals.
- Wanamaker fouled out in 13 minutes of action.
- Joe Harris, who scored 13 points, was a game-best plus-26 on the night.
- No player on Boston's roster grabbed more than six rebounds or dished out more than four assists.
- Boston outscored Brooklyn in fast break points (16-12) and in points in the paint (42-40) but still lost.
- Both teams led by at least 11 points.
Quote of the Night
Maybe in 10 years they can do a 30 for 30 on this team.
Marcus Morris on righting the shipn