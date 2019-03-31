Key Moment

Boston’s matchup with the Nets felt a bit like déjà vu. Brad Stevens said before the game that D’Angelo Russell “was putting on a show against us in the third quarter” of their matchup back on Jan. 14. He did so again Saturday night to lead the Nets to a win.

The Celtics headed into the locker room for halftime trailing Brooklyn by only one point, at 49-48. They used a balanced offensive attack and strong defensive spurts to hang tight with the Nets despite playing without their leaders, Kyrie Irving and Al Horford.

As the second half got underway, however, the absences of those two stars proved too significant for Boston to overcome.

Brooklyn, and in particular, Russell, caught fire early on in the third quarter and never cooled off from there. At the 10:45 point of the frame, the Nets led 52-50. By the 4:39 mark, that two-point lead had ballooned to 76-57 – a 19-point advantage.

Russell, Brooklyn’s lone All-Star player, was at the center of his team’s run. He scored 15 of the Nets’ 24 points during the key spurt and assisted on five more. He was a dominant force, particularly with his jumper.

Boston made a mini run to get back to within 10 points early in the fourth quarter, but with Irving and Horford sidelined, the C’s just didn’t have enough firepower to fight all the way back. Brooklyn finished the night with a 110-96 win.