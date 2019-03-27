Key Moment

Al Horford and Marcus Smart put Boston on their backs Tuesday night, helping the Celtics to create enough separation from the Cleveland Cavaliers late in the fourth quarter to walk away with a comfortable win at Quicken Loans Arena.

The C's were barely hanging onto a 96-94 lead at the 6:26 mark of the final frame when the veteran Celtics tandem went off on a lethal run together. Horford and Smart combined to outscore the Cavs 15-6 over the next 4:20, giving Boston a commanding, 111-100 lead.

The pair took turns putting the ball through the net at the start of the run, beginning with a finger-roll layup by Smart. Horford then connected on a mid-range jumper, which was followed by jump-shot from Smart. Horford scored the following four points, two via free throws and another two via an alley-oop jam off of a dish from Jayson Tatum.

Cleveland still trailed by just six at that point, but Smart delivered a back-breaker at the 2:19 mark, as he connected on an and-one layup, before making his free-throw to put the C's up by nine. The tenacious guard returned to the line 13 seconds later, where he made two more freebies to give the C's an 11-point advantage. From there, Boston coasted to the finish line for a 116-106 win.