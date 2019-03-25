Key Moment
San Antonio scored on six straight possessions midway through the third quarter to take control of Sunday’s matchup with the Celtics. Boston had been building momentum prior to that run, but after it, the Spurs never relinquished control.
The Celtics trailed by as many as 12 points during the first half and trailed by 11 early on in the third quarter. Then they strung together a run that seemingly got them back into the game.
Boston went on a 13-6 spurt that shaved seven points off of its deficit. It trailed 64-60 after Kyrie Irving’s 3-pointer at the 6:33 mark of the third quarter.
TD Garden was growing louder and louder during the run, but the noise came to an end after San Antonio caught its groove. LaMarcus Aldridge, Bryn Forbes and DeMar DeRozan combined to score 13 or the game’s next 15 points to rebuild a comfortable lead at 77-62. They scored on six consecutive possessions, with every point being scored from either inside the 3-point arc or from the free-throw line.
Aldridge led the way during San Antonio’s game-changing run, as he poured in seven of the 13 points. DeRozan scored four, and Forbes scored two.
Boston was never able to get its deficit back into single-digits the rest of the night, as San Antonio pulled away for a 115-96 victory.
Key Player
Hard not to recognize what LaMarcus Aldridge accomplished Sunday night. The big man went off for the second-most points he has scored in a game all season by dropping 48 on the Celtics.
With the Celtics missing two of their centers, including their starter, Al Horford, San Antonio elected to establish Aldridge’s dominant abilities in the post immediately after tip-off. The Spurs went to Aldridge so much during the first quarter that he was able to fire up 15 shots. To put that into perspective, no member of the Celtics other than Kyrie Irving averages more than 14 shots per game.
Aldridge scored 19 points during the first quarter, six during the second quarter, 11 during the third quarter and 12 during the fourth quarter. He shot it at an unbelievable rate, making 20 of his 31 field goal attempts. He made his only 3-pointer, and canned seven of his eight free throws.
Aldridge also hauled in a game-best 13 rebounds while dishing out six assists. San Antonio outscored Boston by 23 points while he was on the floor.
Box Score Nuggets
- Kyrie Irving (12 assists, 11 points) and Gordon Hayward (13 points, 10 rebounds) each recorded double-doubles.
- LaMarcus Aldridge led all players with 48 points and 13 rebounds.
- Irving's 12 assists were a game-best total.
- DeMar DeRozan wasn't too far behind Irving, with his 11 assists.
- Both teams scored 48 points in the paint.
- Daniel Theis came off the bench to total 11 points and seven rebounds.
- Neither team made more than eight 3-pointers.
- DeRozan led all players with two blocked shots.
- Both teams grabbed 11 offensive rebounds.
- Aldridge was on the court for a game high 37:25 of playing time.
Quote of the Night
We don't need to ride the emotional rollercoaster. We need to get a lot better.
Brad Stevens on his team's mindset