Key Moment

San Antonio scored on six straight possessions midway through the third quarter to take control of Sunday’s matchup with the Celtics. Boston had been building momentum prior to that run, but after it, the Spurs never relinquished control.

The Celtics trailed by as many as 12 points during the first half and trailed by 11 early on in the third quarter. Then they strung together a run that seemingly got them back into the game.

Boston went on a 13-6 spurt that shaved seven points off of its deficit. It trailed 64-60 after Kyrie Irving’s 3-pointer at the 6:33 mark of the third quarter.

TD Garden was growing louder and louder during the run, but the noise came to an end after San Antonio caught its groove. LaMarcus Aldridge, Bryn Forbes and DeMar DeRozan combined to score 13 or the game’s next 15 points to rebuild a comfortable lead at 77-62. They scored on six consecutive possessions, with every point being scored from either inside the 3-point arc or from the free-throw line.

Aldridge led the way during San Antonio’s game-changing run, as he poured in seven of the 13 points. DeRozan scored four, and Forbes scored two.

Boston was never able to get its deficit back into single-digits the rest of the night, as San Antonio pulled away for a 115-96 victory.