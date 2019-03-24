Key Moment
Boston’s offense went cold at the most inopportune time Saturday night.
The Celtics, who led by 18 points early on in the fourth quarter, failed to score a point during the final 1:52 of the game and scored only five points during the final 8:20 of the contest. Meanwhile, on the other side of the ball, Charlotte scored 30 points to storm back and grab a 124-117 victory.
The most important juncture of Boston’s struggles arrived during the final 93 seconds of the contest. Kyrie Irving misfired on back-to-back 3-pointers at the 1:33 mark and the 1:03 mark. Between those two attempts, Kemba Walker connected on his own 3-pointer to give Charlotte a 118-117 lead.
It isn’t as if the Celtics didn’t still have chances to capture a win from that point on. They did, but they failed to capitalize on them.
Jaylen Brown, who was one of three Celtics who engulfed Walker on an attempted driving layup attempt with 46.7 seconds left, blocked Walker’s shot to give the C’s a second opportunity to retake the lead following Irving’s missed trey. However, just seconds later, Irving turned the ball over when Miles Bridges stepped in and poked the ball away from Irving as the point guard attempted to get out in transition.
Irving was the only Celtics player who was in the backcourt after his turnover, so he was forced to foul Marvin Williams on his ensuing layup attempt with 41.2 seconds left. Williams made both of his free throws to make it a three-point game.
Boston would go on to miss two quality looks on its next possession, first a corner 3-pointer by Jayson Tatum, and then a follow-up layup attempt by Marcus Morris off of Tatum’s miss.
Charlotte still gave the C’s one last chance after it turned the ball over on its next possession, but Terry Rozier missed a 3-pointer from the right wing with 14.3 seconds left, which effectively ended Boston’s chances at forcing overtime or regaining a lead.
Key Player
Kyrie Harden? It’s beginning to feel that way.
It has become a slam dunk this season for James Harden to score 30-plus points every night (he did so in 32 straight games earlier this season). Now, the same is becoming the case with Kyrie Irving.
Saturday night in Charlotte, Irving broke the 30-point barrier for a career-best fifth straight game, as he notched a team-high 31 points against the Charlotte Hornets. Irving shot the ball well from everywhere on the court, as he went 6-for-9 from inside the paint, 2-for-3 in the midrange, and 4-for-11 from long distance.
As has been customary of late, Irving’s production didn’t end in the scoring column. The All-Star point guard also tallied seven rebounds, six assists and two steals on the night.
Box Score Nuggets
- Boston scored at least 29 points during each of the first three quarters, but managed only 19 during the fourth quarter.
- Kemba Walker scored a game-high 36 points and nearly achieved a triple-double with game-highs of 11 rebounds and nine assists.
- Kyrie Irving led the Celtics with 31 points.
- Jaylen Brown came off the bench to score 29 points.
- Robert Williams, in his first career start, totaled three rebounds, two points, two blocks and an assist in less than 10 minutes of action.
- Miles Bridges scored a career high 20 points for Charlotte.
- Both teams committed 11 turnovers.
- Both teams shot at least 44.2 percent from long range and made at least 18 3-pointers.
- The game featured only one tie, and Boston led by as many as 18 points.
- The C's were outscored 24-2 in second-chance points.
Quote of the Night
We’ve got to be able to stop them, and we didn’t tonight. But tomorrow’s a new day. Let’s try to come out and get a win tomorrow.
Jaylen Brown on moving forward