Key Moment

Boston’s offense went cold at the most inopportune time Saturday night.

The Celtics, who led by 18 points early on in the fourth quarter, failed to score a point during the final 1:52 of the game and scored only five points during the final 8:20 of the contest. Meanwhile, on the other side of the ball, Charlotte scored 30 points to storm back and grab a 124-117 victory.

The most important juncture of Boston’s struggles arrived during the final 93 seconds of the contest. Kyrie Irving misfired on back-to-back 3-pointers at the 1:33 mark and the 1:03 mark. Between those two attempts, Kemba Walker connected on his own 3-pointer to give Charlotte a 118-117 lead.

It isn’t as if the Celtics didn’t still have chances to capture a win from that point on. They did, but they failed to capitalize on them.

Jaylen Brown, who was one of three Celtics who engulfed Walker on an attempted driving layup attempt with 46.7 seconds left, blocked Walker’s shot to give the C’s a second opportunity to retake the lead following Irving’s missed trey. However, just seconds later, Irving turned the ball over when Miles Bridges stepped in and poked the ball away from Irving as the point guard attempted to get out in transition.

Irving was the only Celtics player who was in the backcourt after his turnover, so he was forced to foul Marvin Williams on his ensuing layup attempt with 41.2 seconds left. Williams made both of his free throws to make it a three-point game.

Boston would go on to miss two quality looks on its next possession, first a corner 3-pointer by Jayson Tatum, and then a follow-up layup attempt by Marcus Morris off of Tatum’s miss.

Charlotte still gave the C’s one last chance after it turned the ball over on its next possession, but Terry Rozier missed a 3-pointer from the right wing with 14.3 seconds left, which effectively ended Boston’s chances at forcing overtime or regaining a lead.