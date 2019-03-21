Key Moment

Ben Simmons only made five shots during Wednesday’s Celtics-Sixers game.

Jimmy Butler only made two field goals during the first three quarters of the game.

Yet those two players made the two most important baskets of the night.

With the score tied up at 113-113 during the final minute of the fourth quarter, Simmons drove to the basket against Marcus Morris and powered through contact for an and-one layup off the glass. Simmons, a career 58.2 percent shooter from the free-throw line, then made his attempt from the stripe.

Boston missed not one, but two shot attempts on its ensuing possession. First, Kyrie Irving had his driving floater blocked from behind by Joel Embiid, and then Marcus Morris missed a jumper after he had grabbed the offensive rebound off of Irving’s miss.

Embiid cleaned up the defensive glass with 23.9 seconds left, and the Celtics chose not to foul. Instead, they attempted to force a turnover – and they nearly succeeded.

Butler isolated on the right wing on Irving before Morris soon came over for a double-team. Butler spun away from Morris, and in the process, he lost possession of the ball.

Irving dove on the floor after it but failed to corral the ball Butler then tracked it down and in front of Philly’s bench and immediately fired up a jumper from 18 feet. His shot connected with 4.7 seconds on provide the Sixers with an insurmountable five-point lead.

On a night when Embiid was the most dominant force on the floor, it felt like if Philadelphia were to make a big shot, he would be the one to do so. Simmons and Butler, however, were the players who stepped up and dealt the Celtics a defeat during the final seconds of a wild matchup on the road.