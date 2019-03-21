Key Moment
Ben Simmons only made five shots during Wednesday’s Celtics-Sixers game.
Jimmy Butler only made two field goals during the first three quarters of the game.
Yet those two players made the two most important baskets of the night.
With the score tied up at 113-113 during the final minute of the fourth quarter, Simmons drove to the basket against Marcus Morris and powered through contact for an and-one layup off the glass. Simmons, a career 58.2 percent shooter from the free-throw line, then made his attempt from the stripe.
Boston missed not one, but two shot attempts on its ensuing possession. First, Kyrie Irving had his driving floater blocked from behind by Joel Embiid, and then Marcus Morris missed a jumper after he had grabbed the offensive rebound off of Irving’s miss.
Embiid cleaned up the defensive glass with 23.9 seconds left, and the Celtics chose not to foul. Instead, they attempted to force a turnover – and they nearly succeeded.
Butler isolated on the right wing on Irving before Morris soon came over for a double-team. Butler spun away from Morris, and in the process, he lost possession of the ball.
Irving dove on the floor after it but failed to corral the ball Butler then tracked it down and in front of Philly’s bench and immediately fired up a jumper from 18 feet. His shot connected with 4.7 seconds on provide the Sixers with an insurmountable five-point lead.
On a night when Embiid was the most dominant force on the floor, it felt like if Philadelphia were to make a big shot, he would be the one to do so. Simmons and Butler, however, were the players who stepped up and dealt the Celtics a defeat during the final seconds of a wild matchup on the road.
Key Player
Rarely does any other player top a 36-point, nine-rebound game by Kyrie Irving. But we’ve got to give credit where it’s due, and Joel Embiid certainly deserves much of it.
Embiid put together a highly impressive performance that featured game highs of 37 points and 22 rebounds. He also added in four assists, a blocked shot and a steal during 41-plus minutes of playing time.
Most impressive during Embiid’s night was his ability to get to the free-throw line. He attempted 21 free throws, of which 20 fell through the net. His 21 attempts were five more than Boston’s entire team fired up, and his 20 makes were seven more than Boston’s entire team compiled.
Embiid scored his 37 points on just eight field goal makes.
Philadelphia outscored Boston by 12 points while he was on the floor, marking the game’s top plus/minus rating.
Box Score Nuggets
- Six players scored at least 20 points, led by Joel Embiid's 37 points for Philly and Kyrie Irving's 36 for Boston.
- Four of Philadelphia's starters played at least 36 minutes, wile none of Boston's starters did so.
- All of Philadelphia's reserves who appeared in the game finished with a negative plus/minus rating.
- Terry Rozier, who scored 20 points, single-handedly more than doubled the bench scoring total from Philadelphia (eight).
- Embiid shot 20-for-21 from the free-throw line, while Boston's entire team shot 13-for-16.
- Al Horford totaled 22 points, six rebounds, five assists and a steal during nearly 35 minutes of action.
- Horford's steal was the only one Boston grabbed all night.
- Both teams committed only nine turnovers.
- The Sixers won despite shooting just 37.8 percent from the field.
- Boston led by as many as 15 points, while Philly's largest lead of five was built during the final minute of the game.
- Semi Ojeleye totaled seven points and two rebounds in 11 minutes off the bench.
- Jimmy Butler (22 points) and Tobias Harris (21 points) also broke the 20-point barrier for Philly.
Quote of the Night
They made runs, we pulled away, they made runs, we pulled away. Then, they just got some momentum there towards the end and then we didn’t get those stops when we needed to.
Al Horford on the loss