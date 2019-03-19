Key Moment

An NBA version of hot-potato took place during the fourth quarter of Monday’s matchup between the Celtics and the Nuggets. Unfortunately for Boston, it lost.

For a good minute-plus, beginning just ahead of the five-minute mark, the basketball seemed to bounce around with no real intent or purpose for either team. Loose balls. Strange shot selections. Ugly turnovers.

That was the name of the game, at least until Gary Harris connected on a dagger of a 3 from the right corner with 4:01 remaining on the clock.

Prior to that 3-pointer, neither team scored during the previous minute and 12 seconds of playing time. During that time frame, the teams combined to shoot 0-for-6 from the field while committing two turnovers.

Again, that was all within 72 seconds of action.

Then the Nuggets finally corralled the ball, and they put the game away.

Leading by seven, Denver hauled in a defensive rebound after Boston misfired on three straight shots on a single possession. Nikola Jokic grabbed the board, took the ball out in transition, hit Paul Millsap on the right wing, and then Millsap skipped one more pass to Harris, who was in front of Boston’s bench. Morris caught and fired on a rather uncontested 3 that put the game away.

Denver’s lead would remain at five points or more the rest of the night as it held on for a 114-105 victory. That stretch of hot potato, during which the C’s couldn’t catch a break and which ended in that dagger of a trey, is what prevented a Boston comeback.