Key Moment

For a while, it seemed like the Boston Celtics were going to cruise to a victory Saturday afternoon over the visiting Atlanta Hawks. Things didn’t go quite as planned, however, after Boston’s 25-point, second-half lead disappeared with 5:53 left in the game.

Atlanta battled all the way back to make it a 112-112 game at that moment, which prompted the Celtics to turn it back into overdrive. They did so, thanks to stellar effort from many of their top players.

Immediately following that tie score, the Celtics rattled off a 9-0 run that regained control of the game.

The run began with an end-to-end sequence that opened up with a steal by Marcus Smart against Rookie of the Year candidate Trae Young. Smart ripped the steal from Young, and the Celtics got out in transition in the other direction.

The C’s often talk about passing up good shots for great shots. That’s what they did on the ensuing possession.

Jaylen Brown could have taken a driving layup. Marcus Morris could have taken a 3 from the right wing. Marcus Smart could have taken a 3 from the top of the arc. Al Horford could have turned for a jumper from just inside the free-throw line.

But Horford instead kicked a pass out to Brown, who was waiting patiently and wide-open in the right corner. Brown caught it, took his time to gather himself, and canned the trey to push Boston ahead.

Brown then drew a charge on Vince Carter at the other end, and Morris canned a jumper for Boston to make it a five-point game. Morris added in two free throws, and then Brown made a running finger roll layup to cap the run at 9-0.

Boston led 121-112 at the point, with 3:38 left on the clock. That lead was all the C’s needed to hold the Hawks off and log their fifth win in their last six games by a count of 129-120.