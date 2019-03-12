Key Moment

The Boston Celtics had one heck of a run down the coast of California this past week, dismantling the Golden State Warriors, edging the Sacramento Kings and pummeling the Los Angeles Lakers. However, by the fourth and final game of its road trip Monday night, the C's defense appeared to have run out of gas.

The LA Clippers put on an offensive clinic at Staples Center, dropping 140 points on an incredible 61.6 percent shooting from the field. The whole game seemed to be one massive offensive run for the Clips, though there was one stretch that set the tone for its 25-point, blowout win.

That run came during the final 4:07 of the second quarter, as LA went on a 16-7 run to turn a four-point lead into a 13-point advantage at halftime.

The Celtics trailed 46-42 at the time LA began its run, which featured scoring from five different players over a span of a little more than four minutes.

Ivaca Zubac had a pair of dunks at the start of the run, Patrick Beverly knocked down a 3-pointer, Lou Williams connected on a lay-up and a fadeaway jumper, Danillo Gallinari canned a pair of free-throws and Montrezl Harrell capped off the stretch with an and-1 lay-in.

The Celtics meanwhile, received just one bucket apiece from Jaylen Brown and Kyrie Irving, during that span, along with a pair of free throws from Marcus Morris.

The offensive explosion was one of many for the Clippers Monday night, but it was their most impactful as they broke open a two-possession game into a double-digit lead. The Celtics would never cut it back to single digits for the remainder of the night, as they went on to lose 140-115.