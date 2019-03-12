Key Moment
The Boston Celtics had one heck of a run down the coast of California this past week, dismantling the Golden State Warriors, edging the Sacramento Kings and pummeling the Los Angeles Lakers. However, by the fourth and final game of its road trip Monday night, the C's defense appeared to have run out of gas.
The LA Clippers put on an offensive clinic at Staples Center, dropping 140 points on an incredible 61.6 percent shooting from the field. The whole game seemed to be one massive offensive run for the Clips, though there was one stretch that set the tone for its 25-point, blowout win.
That run came during the final 4:07 of the second quarter, as LA went on a 16-7 run to turn a four-point lead into a 13-point advantage at halftime.
The Celtics trailed 46-42 at the time LA began its run, which featured scoring from five different players over a span of a little more than four minutes.
Ivaca Zubac had a pair of dunks at the start of the run, Patrick Beverly knocked down a 3-pointer, Lou Williams connected on a lay-up and a fadeaway jumper, Danillo Gallinari canned a pair of free-throws and Montrezl Harrell capped off the stretch with an and-1 lay-in.
The Celtics meanwhile, received just one bucket apiece from Jaylen Brown and Kyrie Irving, during that span, along with a pair of free throws from Marcus Morris.
The offensive explosion was one of many for the Clippers Monday night, but it was their most impactful as they broke open a two-possession game into a double-digit lead. The Celtics would never cut it back to single digits for the remainder of the night, as they went on to lose 140-115.
Key Player
Jaylen Brown, filling in for an injured Jayson Tatum (sore shoulder), was called upon to make his first start in more than a month Monday night. He delivered with one of his most spectacular two-way efforts of the season.
Brown started off the game as an active ball-hawk, snagging three steals in the first quarter alone. Then, he became an offensive catalyst, pouring in 20 of his 22 points during the remaining three quarters.
Nine of those points came during 93-second stretch midway through the third quarter, as Brown knocked down 3 triples in a row. The third-year wing would finish the game 9-of-13 from the field and 3-of-5 from 3-point range. He also grabbed a team-high seven rebounds and committed zero turnovers during 31 minutes of action.
Box Score Nuggets
- Lou Williams scored a game-high 34 points, while becoming the NBA's all-time leading bench scorer.
- Terry Rozier was Boston's leading scorer, finishing with 26 points on 10-of-14 shooting.
- Rozier was also responsible for six of Boston's 14 3-pointers.
- The Clippers bench scored 67 points, while Celtics reserves tallied 46 points.
- LA had a 68-50 scoring advantage in the paint.
- The Clippers shot 61.6 percent from the field, including 46.4 percent from long range.
- Kyrie Irving dished out a game-high 11 assists.
- LA handed out 29 helpers as a team, though no individual tallied more than six dimes.
- No player in the game corralled more than seven rebounds.
- Point guard Patrick Beverly logged LA's only blocked shot of the game.
- All 13 Celtics who entered the game scored at least one point.
Quote of the Night
We came here to go 4-0. We went 3-1. Now we go home and finish business. We gotta keep it moving.
Kyrie Irving on the successful road trip.