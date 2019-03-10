Key Moment

Teams often talk about the importance of closing quarters and halves on a strong note. To that extent, Boston’s close to the second and third quarters of Saturday’s matchup with Los Angeles ignited an easy path toward its third straight victory.

Defense was the tone-setter for each run. First, the C’s forced LA into two turnovers and a missed 3-pointer during the final 1:17 of the first half. Then, Boston limited the Lakers to 2-for-9 shooting during the final 3:36 of the third quarter.

Both stretches of strong defense led to Boston’s lead ballooning at the other end of the court. The Celtics closed out the first half on a 7-0 run that built up a 10-point advantage at the break. Their 16-5 run to close the third quarter provided them with a comfortable 93-76 lead heading into the final period.

With LeBron James on a minute restriction and other key contributors missing from the game for LA, the Lakers had no shot at a comeback from that moment on. The Celtics continued to hold a lead that eventually opened up to as many as 18 points before they finished off a 120-107 victory during their final matchup of the season with James and the rival Lakers.