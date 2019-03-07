Key Moment

What a 24-hour period it has been for Gordon Hayward.

Tuesday night, he poured in a game-high 30 points off the bench to help Boston hand the Golden State Warriors their worst home loss during the Steve Kerr era.

Then Wednesday night, he delivered a dramatic, off-balance game-winner to help the shorthanded Celtics defeat the Kings in Sacramento.

The C’s, who were without leading scorer Kyrie Irving (left thigh contusion), had a 3-point lead over Sacramento with under 10 seconds remaining. The Kings, however, were given an extra life as Hayward fouled Buddy Hield on a 3-point shot at the 7.6-second mark. Hield, an 87 percent free-throw shooter on the season, knocked down all three freebies to knot the game at 109-109.

Hayward more than made up for his mistake on Boston’s next and final possession of the game.

Following Hield’s final make from the line, Marcus Morris inbounded the ball straight to Hayward, who turned up-court like a man on a mission. Hield picked Hayward up at around mid-court, but Hayward was able to explode past him on a hesitation move at the top of the 3-point arc. As soon as Hayward reached the left side of the restricted area, he pulled up, and while falling to his left, buried a contested, go-ahead bucket with two seconds remaining.

Harrison Barnes would clank a 30-footer off the glass on Sacramento’s last possession, securing a 111-109 win for Boston. It was all thanks again to their hero in Hayward.