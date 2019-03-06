Key Moment
There aren't many teams that can walk into Oracle Arena and blow the Golden State Warriors out of the San Francisco Bay. The Boston Celtics, however, found a way to do just that Tuesday night, as they splashed their way to a 33-point victory on the home court of the two-time defending NBA champions.
The key for Boston was establishing its dominance early. An 11-0 run right off the opening tip did just the trick.
Kyrie Irving started things off with a step-back jumper on the first possession of the game, giving the Celtics a lead they would never relinquish.
Marcus Morris, Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum then followed Irving's lead by each knocking down a shot, each of which was assisted on by Al Horford. It's worth noting that Boston's next seven buckets all had assists attached to them as well.
By the time Golden State tallied its first field goal at the 8:42 mark, Boston already had established a double-digit lead. The C's would maintain a large advantage for the majority of the night, leading by as many as 35 points, before comfortably cruising off with a 128-95 win.
It marked Golden State's first wire-to-wire loss since November of 2016, and it also marked its worst home defeat of the Steve Kerr era.
For the Celtics, it was just the type of victory they needed to give them a boost after a difficult post-All-Star stretch.
Key Player
It's almost always a good sign when Gordon Hayward enters a game and knocks down a triple right off the bat. Tuesday was one of those nights.
Hayward checked in for the first time at the 6:03 mark of the first quarter, and 25 seconds later, he canned an above-the-break 3-pointer over the outstretched hand of DeMarcus Cousins. That shot set the tone for what would be a magnificent night for Boston's veteran wing.
Hayward went on to score a game-high 30 points off the bench, falling just two points shy of Golden State's entire second unit production. He knocked down 12-of-16 from the field, 4-of-6 from 3-point range and both of his free-throw attempts.
Oh, but his stats get even more impressive. Hayward also corralled seven rebounds, dished out four assists, committed zero turnovers and logged a game-best plus/minus rating of plus-32, all in less than 28 minutes of action.
Box Score Nuggets
- The Celtics dished out a season-high 38 assists on 49 field goals.
- Golden State made four fewer field goals (34) than Boston had assists.
- Gordon Hayward logged a game-high 30 points off the bench.
- The Warriors bench combined to score 32 points as a whole.
- Golden State committed 21 turnovers, with three of its starters logging at least four.
- Stephen Curry (23 points) was Golden State's only 20-point scorer.
- Seven Celtics handed out at least three assists, led by Kyrie Irving's 11 helpers.
- Boston missed only one of its 17 free-throw attempts.
- The Celtics, who led by as many 35 points, never trailed in the game.
- There were 54 fast-break points in the game. Boston led 29-25 in that category.
- The 33-point loss was Golden State's largest at home during the Steve Kerr era.
Quote of the Night
That long plane ride helped us out. I’ll just say that. That long plane ride helped us out.
Kyrie Irving on what changed for the C's after Sunday's loss to the Rockets.