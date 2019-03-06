Key Moment

There aren't many teams that can walk into Oracle Arena and blow the Golden State Warriors out of the San Francisco Bay. The Boston Celtics, however, found a way to do just that Tuesday night, as they splashed their way to a 33-point victory on the home court of the two-time defending NBA champions.

The key for Boston was establishing its dominance early. An 11-0 run right off the opening tip did just the trick.

Kyrie Irving started things off with a step-back jumper on the first possession of the game, giving the Celtics a lead they would never relinquish.

Marcus Morris, Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum then followed Irving's lead by each knocking down a shot, each of which was assisted on by Al Horford. It's worth noting that Boston's next seven buckets all had assists attached to them as well.

By the time Golden State tallied its first field goal at the 8:42 mark, Boston already had established a double-digit lead. The C's would maintain a large advantage for the majority of the night, leading by as many as 35 points, before comfortably cruising off with a 128-95 win.

It marked Golden State's first wire-to-wire loss since November of 2016, and it also marked its worst home defeat of the Steve Kerr era.

For the Celtics, it was just the type of victory they needed to give them a boost after a difficult post-All-Star stretch.