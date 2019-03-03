Key Moment

Every time the Rockets needed an offensive rebound or a 3-pointer Sunday afternoon, they got them, and that’s why they were able to stave off Boston’s electric comeback bid at TD Garden.

For the second consecutive season, the Celtics fell behind Houston by 28 points before staging a comeback and making it a game during the fourth quarter. This time around, they clawed back to within nine points on multiple occasions with four-plus minutes on the clock, and cut the deficit to eight with 2:31 left on the clock.

But every time the C’s needed that extra stop, Houston came up with another offensive board or 3-pointer – and in one important instance, both.

First, after Jayson Tatum made it a nine-point game with a driving layup at the 4:01 mark, the Rockets attacked the offensive glass and the 3-point line on their next possession. Eric Gordon missed a jumper that opened the door for the Celtics to cut their deficit down even lower, but Nene hauled in an offensive rebound for Houston and the ball wound up in the hands of the reigning MVP, James Harden. Just seconds later, Harden canned one of his patented step-back 3s from the left wing over Kyrie Irving to make it a 12-point game with 3:24 on the clock.

Minutes later, after Boston climbed back to within eight points, offensive rebounding came into play yet again for the Rockets. This time, P.J. Tucker grabbed an offensive board after a missed trey from Austin Rivers. This rebound was hauled in with 1:07 left in the game. It didn’t lead to any points, but it allowed Houston to suck more time off of the clock, which all but erased Boston’s chances of completing its comeback bid.

Had the C’s protected the defensive glass and hauled in those two rebounds they undoubtedly would have had a chance at erasing the remainder of Houston’s 28-point lead. However, critical boards fell into Houston’s hands, with one of them leading to a Harden 3, and that was too much for the Celtics to overcome.