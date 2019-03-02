Key Moment
The opening minutes of Friday night’s fourth quarter were too close for comfort for the Celtics. Then the bench took over to push the C’s into a comfort zone and help them earn a much-needed victory.
In a span of just 33 seconds, a crew consisting of Terry Rozier, Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward, Daniel Theis and Jayson Tatum turned a three-point lead into a nine-point lead. Their quick spurt sparked a packed TD Garden crowd to its feet and provided the C’s with a zap of energy to close out the win.
Brown, one of four reserves in the group, got the run started with his silky-smooth turnaround jumper at the 7:23 mark of the fourth. He took Jabari Parker off the dribble with his left hand, planted and turned over his left shoulder before canning the jumper off the back of the rim.
Boston’s defense then took over to ignite the team’s next two buckets, both of which were scored by Rozier. The Celts forced consecutive turnovers out of All-Star Bradley Beal, and Rozier took each of them the other way for a layup and a dunk, respectively.
Following Rozier’s dunk at the 6:50 mark, neither team scored again until four minutes remained on the clock. That’s when Brown dropped in a driving finger roll to bump Boston’s lead into double-digits at 99-88. The lead eventually grew to 13 points on multiple occasions before the C’s polished off a 107-96 victory.
Key Player
Al Horford has been looking like himself of late, and that trend continued Friday night when he put forth another strong effort against the visiting Washington Wizards.
Horford led Boston in scoring with 18 points while displaying a very high level of efficiency. The big man made seven of his 11 shots, and none of those attempts were fired up from beyond the arc. He made three midrange jumpers and added in four other finishes at the rim.
Boston was at its best while Horford was on the court. The C’s outscored the Wizards by 19 points during his 29-plus minutes of action. Only Jayson Tatum’s plus-20 was better in the plus/minus category.
To round out his box score, Horford also contributed six rebounds, three assists, a steal and a blocked shot.
Box Score Nuggets
- Seven Celtics scored in double-figured, led by Al Horford's 18 points.
- Kyrie Irving tallied a game-high 12 assists while committing only one turnover.
- Boston led by as many as 15 points, while Washington's largest lead was one point.
- Bradley Beal scored a game-high 29 points.
- Jaylen Brown led all reserves with 13 points.
- Bobby Portis and Beal tied for the game high in rebounds with 11 apiece.
- The C's forced the Wizards into 18 turnovers.
- Boston outscored Washington by 20 points while Jayson Tatum was on the floor.
- Tatum tied his career high with five steals.
- No player in the game attempted more than six free throws.
- Boston won comfortably despite shooting just 10-for-35 from long distance.
- Washington outscored Boston 26-16 in fast break points.
- The Celtics scored 50 points in the paint.
Quote of the Night
I think that their reaction to our increased defensive pressure that led to those run-outs certainly helped us. There's no question about it.
Brad Stevens on the crowd fueling the C's.