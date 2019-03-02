Key Moment

The opening minutes of Friday night’s fourth quarter were too close for comfort for the Celtics. Then the bench took over to push the C’s into a comfort zone and help them earn a much-needed victory.

In a span of just 33 seconds, a crew consisting of Terry Rozier, Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward, Daniel Theis and Jayson Tatum turned a three-point lead into a nine-point lead. Their quick spurt sparked a packed TD Garden crowd to its feet and provided the C’s with a zap of energy to close out the win.

Brown, one of four reserves in the group, got the run started with his silky-smooth turnaround jumper at the 7:23 mark of the fourth. He took Jabari Parker off the dribble with his left hand, planted and turned over his left shoulder before canning the jumper off the back of the rim.

Boston’s defense then took over to ignite the team’s next two buckets, both of which were scored by Rozier. The Celts forced consecutive turnovers out of All-Star Bradley Beal, and Rozier took each of them the other way for a layup and a dunk, respectively.

Following Rozier’s dunk at the 6:50 mark, neither team scored again until four minutes remained on the clock. That’s when Brown dropped in a driving finger roll to bump Boston’s lead into double-digits at 99-88. The lead eventually grew to 13 points on multiple occasions before the C’s polished off a 107-96 victory.