Key Moment

The Boston Celtics opened up the fourth quarter Wednesday night with a spirited, 10-2 run against the Portland Trail Blazers, cutting a 10-point down to two in a matter of three minutes. Trailing 76-74 at that point, the C's appeared to have built up just enough momentum to get over the hump and charge ahead for a fourth-quarter, comeback win.

However, that just wasn't in the cards for Boston, playing on the second night of a back-to-back at TD Garden.

After allowing Boston to get within striking distance, the Blazers rediscovered their rhythm and took back control thanks to a 17-6 run that lasted from the 8:11 mark of the final frame until the 2:33 mark.

Jusuf Nurkic was the catalyst behind the stretch, as he entered the game at the 7:25 mark and personally outscored the C's 8-7 over the ensuing five minutes of action. The 6-foot-11, 280-pound center also blocked two Kyrie Irving lay-up attempts, grabbed a rebound and dished out an assist during that span.

By the time Nurkic wrapped up his run, knocking down a pair of free throws with 2:46 remaining, the Blazers were back in command with a 93-81 lead.

Boston would scramble for another comeback effort in the closing minutes, coming within three points of the Blazers on an Irving trey with 25 seconds to go. But it was too little too late for the C's at that point, as they fell 97-92.