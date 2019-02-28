Key Moment
The Boston Celtics opened up the fourth quarter Wednesday night with a spirited, 10-2 run against the Portland Trail Blazers, cutting a 10-point down to two in a matter of three minutes. Trailing 76-74 at that point, the C's appeared to have built up just enough momentum to get over the hump and charge ahead for a fourth-quarter, comeback win.
However, that just wasn't in the cards for Boston, playing on the second night of a back-to-back at TD Garden.
After allowing Boston to get within striking distance, the Blazers rediscovered their rhythm and took back control thanks to a 17-6 run that lasted from the 8:11 mark of the final frame until the 2:33 mark.
Jusuf Nurkic was the catalyst behind the stretch, as he entered the game at the 7:25 mark and personally outscored the C's 8-7 over the ensuing five minutes of action. The 6-foot-11, 280-pound center also blocked two Kyrie Irving lay-up attempts, grabbed a rebound and dished out an assist during that span.
By the time Nurkic wrapped up his run, knocking down a pair of free throws with 2:46 remaining, the Blazers were back in command with a 93-81 lead.
Boston would scramble for another comeback effort in the closing minutes, coming within three points of the Blazers on an Irving trey with 25 seconds to go. But it was too little too late for the C's at that point, as they fell 97-92.
Key Player
Kyrie Irving's seven-point effort Tuesday night in Toronto was quickly forgotten, as the All-Star point guard regained his offensive dominance 24 hours later with a 31-point performance back home against Portland.
After knocking down just three shots against the Raptors, Irving canned 14-of-24 from the field Wednesday night, including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc.
Irving opened up the game with a bang, dropping 11 points during the first quarter, and he closed with force, scoring another nine points in the fourth that included a 3-pointer that cut Boston's deficit down to three points with 25 seconds remaining.
Unfortunately, his 31-point, five-rebound, three-assist effort just wasn't enough to lead Boston to a win.
Box Score Nuggets
- Point guards Damian Lillard (33 points) and Kyrie Irving (31 points) both accounted for more than one third of their respective team's scoring total.
- No other player in the game tallied more than 17 points.
- Both teams shot under 20 percent from 3-point range.
- Jaylen Brown logged a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds off the bench.
- The Celtics tallied 60 points in the paint.
- Both benches tallied only 13 points apiece.
- Al Horford and Marcus Smart tied for the game-high in assists with five apiece.
- The Blazers only dished out 14 assists as a team.
- The Celtics shot 60.3 precent from 2-point range, but only 17.9 percent from 3-point range.
- Both teams scored just 18 points during the second quarter.
Quote of the Night
We have to keep exceling and going up from here.
Marcus Smart on seeing the team's energy level rise Wednesday night.