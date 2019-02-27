Key Moment
Toronto strung together one big run Tuesday night against the Celtics, and that run was the difference in the game.
The Raptors downed Boston 118-95 and can look to their second-quarter dominance as the reason why. They turned a tight game into a blowout in a matter of minutes and never relinquished control from that point on.
Boston actually held a 34-30 lead during the first minute of the second quarter after Terry Rozier canned a pair of free throws. The next four minutes, however, belonged to the Raptors.
Toronto answered the four-point deficit by rattling off 18 straight points over the next 3:49 to take control of the game. The Raptors made six of their eight shots during the stretch, including a 4-for-4 effort from long range. Reserves accounted for 15 of the team’s 18 points during the run.
A driving layup by one of those reserves, Patrick McCaw, capped the spurt at the 7:14 mark of the second quarter. Boston didn’t score again until the 6:40 mark, which was four minutes and 40 seconds after Rozier scored the first two points of the period.
Typically, NBA teams make a run at some point after falling behind by a large deficit. Such was not the case Tuesday night.
Boston never made a run while the Raptors eventually pulled ahead by as many as 31 points during the third quarter. After Toronto’s 18-0 run that built a 14-point lead, its advantage never dropped to fewer than 11 points during the remainder of the game.
Key Player
There weren’t many positives that came out of Tuesday night for Boston. As a result, the Key Box Score Line came from the other side of the ball.
Toronto forward Pascal Siakam made his presence felt from start to finish, which propelled his team to a breezy victory. Siakam scored a game-high 25 points and also hauled in a game-high eight rebounds. He rounded out his box score with two steals and a blocked shot during 30 minutes of action.
The Raptors were dominant while Siakam was on the floor. They outscored Boston by 22 points during his 30 minutes, which marked the top plus/minus rating in the game.
Siakam shot 10-for-16 from the field and 4-for-5 from 3-point range and also made his only free throw attempt of the night.
Box Score Nuggets
- Two Raptors scored at least 21 points, while no Boston player scored more than 17.
- Pascal Siakam led Toronto with 25 points.
- Marcus Morris led Boston with 17 points.
- Each team's bench scored at least 45 points.
- Toronto led by as many as 31 points.
- Kyle Lowry dished out a game-high 11 assists.
- Semi Ojeleye was the only Celtics player to finish with a positive plus/minus rating (plus-six).
- Jaylen Brown tied his career high with four steals.
- Toronto committed only eight turnovers.
- The Raptors made 17 3-pointers, compared to Boston's six.
- The Celtics made 14 more free throws (23) than Toronto (nine).
- The Raptors outscored Boston 29-9 in fast break points.
Quote of the Night
I thought we were all over the place defensively, and when I say all over the place I mean we were taking a lot of shortcuts.
Brad Stevens on Boston's defense.