Key Moment

Toronto strung together one big run Tuesday night against the Celtics, and that run was the difference in the game.

The Raptors downed Boston 118-95 and can look to their second-quarter dominance as the reason why. They turned a tight game into a blowout in a matter of minutes and never relinquished control from that point on.

Boston actually held a 34-30 lead during the first minute of the second quarter after Terry Rozier canned a pair of free throws. The next four minutes, however, belonged to the Raptors.

Toronto answered the four-point deficit by rattling off 18 straight points over the next 3:49 to take control of the game. The Raptors made six of their eight shots during the stretch, including a 4-for-4 effort from long range. Reserves accounted for 15 of the team’s 18 points during the run.

A driving layup by one of those reserves, Patrick McCaw, capped the spurt at the 7:14 mark of the second quarter. Boston didn’t score again until the 6:40 mark, which was four minutes and 40 seconds after Rozier scored the first two points of the period.

Typically, NBA teams make a run at some point after falling behind by a large deficit. Such was not the case Tuesday night.

Boston never made a run while the Raptors eventually pulled ahead by as many as 31 points during the third quarter. After Toronto’s 18-0 run that built a 14-point lead, its advantage never dropped to fewer than 11 points during the remainder of the game.