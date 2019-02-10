Key Moment

The Boston Celtics had their best first half of the season Saturday night at TD Garden, as they scored a season-best 74 points before the break and jumped out to a 28-point lead over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Unfortunately, Boston, which lost leading-scorer Kyrie Irving during the second quarter to a right knee sprain, followed its phenomenal half with its worst third quarter of the season. It scored just 12 points during the first 12 minutes after the break, all while coughing up the majority of its massive lead.

The final 7:54 of the third frame was when LA did most of its damage. During that time period, it outscored the C's 20-6 while allowing only two field goals. By the end of the run, the Clippers found themselves trailing by only five points, as they entered the fourth quarter facing a slim, 86-81 disadvantage.

LA then went on an absolute tear during the fourth quarter, outscoring Boston 42-26 to close out the game. It was all thanks to the momentum shift in the third frame that allowed the Clippers to set sail and cruise to a 123-112 victory.