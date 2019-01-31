Key Moment

Sorry about that third quarter, Hornets. You really got buzzed.

It was the Celtics who did the buzzing, as they swarmed their visitors into submission during the final 6:49 of the period. During that time, a tight game turned into a blowout as Boston caught fire and built up a 23-point advantage heading into the final quarter.

The C’s led by only four prior to the run, and the game was so competitive that it featured seven ties and eight lead changes to that point. That competitiveness disappeared in a hurry.

Six different Celtics combined to score 25 points during the final 6:49 of the quarter. Jaylen Brown led that crew with six points, including a stretch that included back-to-back dunks.

Marcus Morris and Terry Rozier were each on Brown’s heels during the run, as they scored five points apiece. Al Horford added in four, Gordon Hayward scored three, and Jayson Tatum scored two.

Those two from Tatum? Well, they just so happened to be the loudest of the night – and maybe of the entire season.

With 2:18 remaining in the quarter, Terry Rozier grabbed an offensive rebound off of a missed 3 by Tatum and quickly surveyed the court. After a quick pump fake, he took one dribble with his left hand and tossed a perfect alley-oop to Tatum, who was cutting to the basket from the left corner of the court. Tatum rose high, fully extended his body with his right arm high into the air, caught the ball and slammed it down with authority as the crowd rose to its feet in awestruck fashion.

This wasn’t just a dunk. It was a rim-rocker that shook the building.

That bucket was the putaway bucket for Boston. The knockout punch. The deadly sting, if you will.

Charlotte wasn’t going to recover from that, and the Celtics weren’t going to cool down. After finishing the third quarter by shooting 9-for-12 from the field, Boston went on to score another 28 points during the fourth quarter to close out a 126-94 win.