Key Moment
What a game that was played Saturday night at TD Garden. The hosts, the Boston Celtics, just came up a play short during their showdown with the Golden State Warriors.
Marcus Smart canned a deep 3-pointer from the left wing to tie the neck-and-neck battle up at 111-111 with 1:08 remaining in the game. The problem from Boston’s perspective is that it was unable to put the ball through the basket again the rest of the way.
The Celtics shot 0-for-4 from the field during the final 39.2 seconds of the game, with three of those attempts being fired up from long distance. Two of those shots, one from Marcus Smart with 39.2 seconds left and one from Marcus Morris with 10.8 seconds left, would have given Boston a one-point lead in crunch time. Instead, the C’s were unable to put the pressure back on Golden State.
The final straw of this one broke Boston’s back with 8.6 seconds left. Draymond Green was fouled after Morris’ missed 3, while the Warriors led by two. His free throws could have sealed the game, but instead, he missed both to breathe life back into the C’s.
But before Boston could take possession to try for another game-tying or go-ahead bucket, Green snuck in to grab an offensive rebound off of his own missed free throw. That rebound led to Stephen Curry, a career 90.5 percent shooter from the free-throw line, being fouled and sent to the line for two shots.
Unlike Green, Curry didn’t miss. The two-time MVP canned both free throws to ice the game at 115-111, and the C’s missed yet again on their final possession of the night.
Key Player
It took a rounded effort for Boston to hang with the defending champs. Al Horford was as critical as anyone who donned a Celtics uniform.
Horford looked like Playoff Al from start to finish, as he put forth his greatest double-double performance of the season. The big man tallied 22 points to go along with a game-high total of 13 rebounds. He shot 10-of-15 from the field and canned two of his five shots from long distance.
In addition to the scoring and rebounding, Horford also pitched in three assists, a steal and tied for the game high in blocks with two. He finished with the best plus/minus rating of the game for Boston, with a mark of plus-nine.
Box Score Nuggets
- Kevin Durant led all scorers with 33 points.
- Kyrie Irving was right behind him with 32 points to lead Boston.
- Irving also led the game with 10 assists.
- The game was so tight that neither team led by double-digits at any points.
- Jaylen Brown led all reserves with 10 points.
- Golden State grabbed the win in large part due to the free-throw line, where they outscored Boston 29-14.
- The Celtics scored 23 points off of 15 offensive rebounds.
- Jayson Tatum scored 20 points for Boston.
- Stephen Curry shot 6-for-12 from 3-point range and scored 24 points.
- Al Horford stuffed the stat sheet with 22 points, 13 rebounds, three assists, two blocked shots and a steal.
- Draymond Green and DeMarcus Cousins, who grabbed three steals apiece, combined to grab as many steals as Boston's entire team (six).
- Kevon Looney finished with the best plus/minus rating of the game at plus-13.
- Both teams scored at least 25 points during every quarter of the game.
Quote of the Night
I thought they played with great poise. They threw it in to Tatum. Tatum swung it across the court through the double-team to Morris, and how many times has Morris hit that shot for us?
Stevens on the C's go-ahead shot with 10.8 seconds left.