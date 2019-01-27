Key Moment

What a game that was played Saturday night at TD Garden. The hosts, the Boston Celtics, just came up a play short during their showdown with the Golden State Warriors.

Marcus Smart canned a deep 3-pointer from the left wing to tie the neck-and-neck battle up at 111-111 with 1:08 remaining in the game. The problem from Boston’s perspective is that it was unable to put the ball through the basket again the rest of the way.

The Celtics shot 0-for-4 from the field during the final 39.2 seconds of the game, with three of those attempts being fired up from long distance. Two of those shots, one from Marcus Smart with 39.2 seconds left and one from Marcus Morris with 10.8 seconds left, would have given Boston a one-point lead in crunch time. Instead, the C’s were unable to put the pressure back on Golden State.

The final straw of this one broke Boston’s back with 8.6 seconds left. Draymond Green was fouled after Morris’ missed 3, while the Warriors led by two. His free throws could have sealed the game, but instead, he missed both to breathe life back into the C’s.

But before Boston could take possession to try for another game-tying or go-ahead bucket, Green snuck in to grab an offensive rebound off of his own missed free throw. That rebound led to Stephen Curry, a career 90.5 percent shooter from the free-throw line, being fouled and sent to the line for two shots.

Unlike Green, Curry didn’t miss. The two-time MVP canned both free throws to ice the game at 115-111, and the C’s missed yet again on their final possession of the night.