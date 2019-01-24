Key Moment
Cleveland’s offense looked better than it has all season during the first quarter of Wednesday’s matchup with the Celtics. The rest of the night? Well, it looked as bad as it has all season.
Credit Boston’s defense with that.
After scoring 30 points on 56.5 percent shooting during the first quarter, the Cavs scored only 20 points on 42.1 percent shooting during the second quarter. Boston’s defense not only tightened the screws on Cleveland enough to force misses, but also to force turnovers – and a lot of them. Five Cavs players combined to commit a whopping eight turnovers during the second quarter alone.
It should surprise no one that while the Cavs were struggling, Boston was chugging right along. The Celtics shot 56.5 percent during the second period and turned Cleveland’s eight turnovers into 14 points. They scored 38 points overall during the period.
The massive discrepancy on both sides of the ball provided Boston with a 65-50 lead at halftime, and that lead went on to grow to as many as 23 points before the C’s finished off a 123-103 win.
Boston’s dominance got underway early on in the second period. The Cavs scored two baskets during the first 50 seconds of the quarter, but then managed to score only two more over the next 6:38 of playing time.
Meanwhile, on the other side of the ball, five Celtics combined to score 19 points during that time frame as Boston built all the momentum it needed to ride into victory lane for the fifth straight game.
Key Player
Terry Rozier wasn’t all too great last time he spot-started for Kyrie Irving. That instance arrived Jan. 14 in Brooklyn, when Rozier totaled only seven points on 3-for-12 shooting.
Let’s just say he was far better than that Wednesday night against Cleveland.
Rozier stepped into the starting lineup again and this time was a dominant force at the point guard position. He was aggressive from the opening jump, notching 16 points on a perfect 6-for-6 shooting effort during the opening quarter. He went on to score a season-best 26 points on 9-for-13 shooting from the field.
And it didn’t stop there. Rozier also tied for the game’s top total in assists with six, and tied Aron Baynes for the team high in rebounds with eight. Toss in one steal for good measure to round out the fourth-year guard’s box score line.
Yep. That’ll do while filling in for a perennial All-Star like Irving.
Box Score Nuggets
- Four Celtics scored at least 17 points, led by a season-high 26 from Terry Rozier.
- Marcus Smart, Aron Baynes and Marcus Morris, three of Boston's starters, each finished with a plus-14 in the plus/minus category.
- No player in the game grabbed more than nine rebounds.
- Boston scored a whopping 64 points in the paint.
- Boston's bench outscored Cleveland's by a count of 60-30.
- Jaylen Brown came off the bench to score 23 points.
- Cedi Osman led Cleveland with 25 points.
- The Celtics outscored the Cavs by 25 points while Collin Sexton, Cleveland's starting point guard, was on the floor.
- Robert Williams blocked a game-high three shots in just 13-plus minutes of action.
- Boston shot 21-for-23 from the free-throw line.
- Brad Wanamaker came off the bench to score 11 points in 20-plus minutes of action.
- Jayson Tatum grabbed a game-high three steals.
- Ante Zizic tallied 19 points and eight rebounds for Cleveland.
Quote of the Night
We've got a great test on Saturday (against the Warriors), and we'll learn more about us.
Brad Stevens on his team's looming matchup with the camps.