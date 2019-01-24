Key Moment

Cleveland’s offense looked better than it has all season during the first quarter of Wednesday’s matchup with the Celtics. The rest of the night? Well, it looked as bad as it has all season.

Credit Boston’s defense with that.

After scoring 30 points on 56.5 percent shooting during the first quarter, the Cavs scored only 20 points on 42.1 percent shooting during the second quarter. Boston’s defense not only tightened the screws on Cleveland enough to force misses, but also to force turnovers – and a lot of them. Five Cavs players combined to commit a whopping eight turnovers during the second quarter alone.

It should surprise no one that while the Cavs were struggling, Boston was chugging right along. The Celtics shot 56.5 percent during the second period and turned Cleveland’s eight turnovers into 14 points. They scored 38 points overall during the period.

The massive discrepancy on both sides of the ball provided Boston with a 65-50 lead at halftime, and that lead went on to grow to as many as 23 points before the C’s finished off a 123-103 win.

Boston’s dominance got underway early on in the second period. The Cavs scored two baskets during the first 50 seconds of the quarter, but then managed to score only two more over the next 6:38 of playing time.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the ball, five Celtics combined to score 19 points during that time frame as Boston built all the momentum it needed to ride into victory lane for the fifth straight game.