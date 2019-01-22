Key Moment

After answering pregame questions about the neighboring Patriots’ berth into the Super Bowl, the Boston Celtics stole a term from their friends’ sport: they blitzed the Miami Heat.

Miami, a team that always plays the C’s tough, did so again during the first half of Monday’s matchup at the Garden. The teams were all evened up at 50-50 when they headed to the locker rooms for halftime.

When the second half opened up, however, Boston was primed to blitz the Heat and put them on their heels.

The Celtics scored the first nine points of the third period to get the ball rolling in their direction. They kept on rolling through the remainder of the period and built a 21-point advantage on the back of their starters.

Jayson Tatum scored 11 points during the quarter, Al Horford tallied 10, and the starters combined to dish out 10 assists. They also combined to shoot 71.4 percent from the field while building their commanding lead.

As is customary in the NBA, Miami did make a run to get back into the game. The Heat clawed back to within five with 4:32 remaining, but they were never able to fully erase the massive lead Boston had built.

That lead, which reached as many as 22 points, was insurmountable and was fueled by Boston’s third-quarter blitz. It was also the reason why the C’s earned their fourth straight victory, and their eighth overall in their last 11 games.