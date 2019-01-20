Key Moment
After surrendering 89 points to the Atlanta Hawks through three quarters Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics were in need of some defensive stops in crunch time. The C's knew it wouldn't be easy while playing on the second night of a back-to-back, but somehow they were able to dig deep and get the job done at State Farm Arena.
After Vince Carter opened up the final frame with a layup to give Atlanta a 91-83 lead, Boston's defense went into shutdown mode, while its offense kicked into a higher gear.
From the 11:22 mark of the fourth quarter until the 7:56 mark, Boston outscored Atlanta 14-2. The run was sparked by Terry Rozier, who, after Carter's layup, canned a 3-pointer, snagged a steal and then threw down a put-back dunk all in succession to bring Boston within three points.
After Rozier's dunk, came a put-back slam from Aron Baynes. And then Jaylen Brown finished off the run by scoring seven straight points for the C's to give them a 97-93 lead.
Atlanta would knock down just two field goals over a five-minute and 10-second span.
The Hawks managed to briefly snag back their lead midway through the frame, but Boston, still feeling the momentum of its previous run, closed out strong with a 14-5 stretch over the final 5:40 to give the C's a 113-105 win.
Key Player
Terry Rozier didn't score the most points Wednesday night, nor did he dish out the most assists. What he brought was something far more valuable for a drained Celtics team that was playing on the second night of a back-to-back: energy.
Rozier was the most talked-about player in the locker room post-game, all because of the effort that he displayed to help spark Boston's fourth-quarter comeback. He dug deep and defended full court, he fearlessly attacked the boards and he made the right play whenever the ball landed in his hands.
The fourth-year guard finished the night with nine points, a career-high-tying 11 rebounds, four assists and three steals.
His stats, though, didn't tell the full story according to coach Brad Stevens.
"Terry is playing at a really high level," Stevens said after the game. "He's the type of player that can go 4-for-12 and really have a positive impact on the game in many other ways."
Box Score Nuggets
- Kyrie Irving led all scorers with 32 points, including 23 during the first half.
- Jayson Tatum was the game's next-highest scorer with 19 points.
- Both teams were nearly perfect from the free-throw line – Boston was 23-of-25 and Atlanta was 13-of-14.
- Terry Rozier tied a career-high with 11 rebounds.
- John Collins logged the game's only double-double with 15 points and 11 boards.
- The Celtics had a 24-9 advantage in fast-break points.
- Both teams knocked down 12 3-pointers, though Boston had nine fewer attempts (32).
- Atlanta dished out 28 assists on 40 field goals, while the C's had 19 dimes on 39 field goals.
- Marcus Smart was ejected at the 7:35 mark of the third quarter after picking up his second technical foul.
- Jaylen Brown finished with a game-best plus/minus rating of plus-16.
Quote of the Night
We needed that kind of response compared to what we have done in the last few opportunities on back-to-backs, no question about that.
Brad Stevens on the importance of this win.