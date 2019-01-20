Key Moment

After surrendering 89 points to the Atlanta Hawks through three quarters Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics were in need of some defensive stops in crunch time. The C's knew it wouldn't be easy while playing on the second night of a back-to-back, but somehow they were able to dig deep and get the job done at State Farm Arena.

After Vince Carter opened up the final frame with a layup to give Atlanta a 91-83 lead, Boston's defense went into shutdown mode, while its offense kicked into a higher gear.

From the 11:22 mark of the fourth quarter until the 7:56 mark, Boston outscored Atlanta 14-2. The run was sparked by Terry Rozier, who, after Carter's layup, canned a 3-pointer, snagged a steal and then threw down a put-back dunk all in succession to bring Boston within three points.

After Rozier's dunk, came a put-back slam from Aron Baynes. And then Jaylen Brown finished off the run by scoring seven straight points for the C's to give them a 97-93 lead.

Atlanta would knock down just two field goals over a five-minute and 10-second span.

The Hawks managed to briefly snag back their lead midway through the frame, but Boston, still feeling the momentum of its previous run, closed out strong with a 14-5 stretch over the final 5:40 to give the C's a 113-105 win.