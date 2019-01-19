Key Moment

Remember when Kyrie took over during the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s big win over Toronto? Well, he did it again Friday night against Memphis… but this instance was a bit more elongated.

Irving’s antics really heated up during the third quarter, during which he scored a whopping 20 points on 7-for-10 shooting from the field. After playing all 12 minutes of the third, Brad Stevens was forced to give Irving some rest at the start of the fourth. When he checked back in at the 7:33 mark of the fourth, however, his hot streak continued.

Picking up at the 6:22 mark of the final quarter, soon after he re-entered the game, Irving scored or assisted on 13 of Boston’s next 15 points while the C’s pulled away for the win. During that time period, Irving and the Celtics outscored Memphis 15-9 to bump a two-point advantage up to eight with 1:22 left in regulation.

Neither team scored again until 30.4 seconds remained on the clock, when Gordon Hayward drained a pair of free throws. By that time, Irving had already checked out for the night, after leading Boston to an eighth straight win at TD Garden.