Key Moment
Remember when Kyrie took over during the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s big win over Toronto? Well, he did it again Friday night against Memphis… but this instance was a bit more elongated.
Irving’s antics really heated up during the third quarter, during which he scored a whopping 20 points on 7-for-10 shooting from the field. After playing all 12 minutes of the third, Brad Stevens was forced to give Irving some rest at the start of the fourth. When he checked back in at the 7:33 mark of the fourth, however, his hot streak continued.
Picking up at the 6:22 mark of the final quarter, soon after he re-entered the game, Irving scored or assisted on 13 of Boston’s next 15 points while the C’s pulled away for the win. During that time period, Irving and the Celtics outscored Memphis 15-9 to bump a two-point advantage up to eight with 1:22 left in regulation.
Neither team scored again until 30.4 seconds remained on the clock, when Gordon Hayward drained a pair of free throws. By that time, Irving had already checked out for the night, after leading Boston to an eighth straight win at TD Garden.
Key Player
More of the same. But it doesn’t get boring. This is what happens when you have one of the best players in the world on your team, right?
Kyrie Irving is certainly one of them, and that’s why he is our Key Player yet again.
He was dominant Friday night while tallying 38 points, which included 28 during the second half. His 38 points led all scorers, and by a wide margin; the next-highest individual point total was 26 by Mike Conley.
Oftentimes, Irving’s big scoring nights are fueled by 3-point shooting, but on this night, it was all about the work he did inside the arc. Ten of his 14 field goals were 2-pointers, including nine that were scored from inside the paint. Irving also got to the free-throw line for nine attempts, of which he made six.
In addition to his scoring, the All-Star compiled a team-high 11 assists to lead Boston. This marked the ninth points/assists double-double of his season, which accounts for 25 percent of the points/assists double-doubles that he has compiled in his entire career.
Box Score Nuggets
- Marcus Smart shot 6-for-8 from long distance, and Boston outscored Memphis by 23 points while he was on the floor.
- Marc Gasol led all players with 12 assists. He also grabbed 11 rebounds.
- Irving, Smart, Al Horford, Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier all made at least two 3-pointers.
- Mike Conley led Memphis with 26 points.
- Both teams dished at least 29 assists. Memphis out-assisted Boston 33-29.
- Aron Baynes grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds and blocked a game-high three shots.
- Rozier gave a strong effort with 10 points and four assists off the bench.
- Horford scored 18 points on 8-for-10 shooting.
- Justin Holiday led all players with four steals.
- Jaren Jackson Jr. contributed 23 points for Memphis.
- Six Grizzlies scored in double-figures.
- Baynes was a plus-21 in less than 23 minutes of action.
Quote of the Night
I just think when you're playing off the bench, you're not always going to be able to judge yourself or have others judge you based on how many points you score. There's a lot of other things you do in the game.
Brad Stevens on Gordon Hayward.