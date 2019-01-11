Biofreeze Keys to the Game: Heat 115, Celtics 99

Key Moment

The Miami Heat were scorching in South Beach Thursday night, as they lit up the Boston Celtics at American Airlines Arena.

It was a tightly-contested battle through the first quarter and a half, but Miami went on a 32-9 run over an eight and a half minute period, of which spanned from the middle of the second quarter into the beginning of the third. That stretch was enough to put Boston away.

Miami was up 40-37 when it started the run at the 4:38 mark of the second frame. From then until halftime, the Heat caught fire, scoring 21 points in roughly a third of a quarter, which allowed them to take a 61-43 lead into the break.

The halftime break didn't slow Miami's momentum in the least, as it picked up in the third quarter right where it left off. The Heat outscored Boston 11-3 to open up the frame, extending their lead to 72-46.

The Celtics would chip away at that 26-point deficit, and were able to pull to within eight points near the end of the third, but they would not get any closer than that. Miami ended up picking the pace back up in the final frame, before cruising to a 115-99 victory.