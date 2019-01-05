Biofreeze Keys to the Game: Celtics 114, Mavericks 93

Key Moment

The Boston Celtics built their controlling lead back up Friday night as quickly as they had lost it one quarter earlier.

It took only two minutes and 33 seconds of game action for the C’s to turn a five-point lead into a 16-point advantage during the third quarter of their 114-93 win over the Mavericks. This run took place just one quarter after Boston’s 17-point lead during the second quarter dropped all the way down to seven at halftime.

Three-point possessions keyed the game’s deciding run, as three separate Celtics notched a triple during an 11-0 spurt.

The first three-point possession was logged the old-fashioned way by Jaylen Brown. Terry Rozier found Brown, who started in place of the injured Marcus Morris, on a beautiful off-ball cut that led to an and-one bucket. Brown finished a floater in the lane while Wesley Matthews grabbed his waist from behind.

Jayson Tatum knocked down Boston’s next basket on a step-back jumper to make it a 10-point game, but that’s not what we’re highlighting here, is it? Let’s get back to the 3s!

With 5:27 remaining in the third quarter, Rozier grabbed a defensive rebound and quickly took the ball the length of the court in the opposite direction. As he penetrated the paint, he planted his feet and spun back toward the top of the arc to find Al Horford trailing from behind, unguarded. Again, Rozier hit his teammate, and again, his teammate drained the bucket.

Horford’s trey arrived 37 seconds before Tatum got into the act from downtown. Tatum’s 3-pointer arrived after he shed his defender, Harrison Barnes, with a slick shimmy while running a two-man game with Horford. Tatum flipped the ball to Horford, shed his man, and then caught Horford’s scoop pass on the right wing before connecting from long distance.

This game was all over after that. Boston’s lead never dropped to single-digits the rest of the night as they cruised to their 13th home victory of the season.