Biofreeze Keys to the Game: Celtics 115, Timberwolves 102

Key Moment

The Boston Harbor New Year’s Eve fireworks display carried over into TD Garden Wednesday night, as the Celtics opened up 2019 with a bang.

And another bang.

And another bang.

Boston dropped shot after shot against the Minnesota Timberwolves, setting a new season-high by shooting 59.2 percent from the field, en route to a blowout win.

The Celtics’ most impressive offensive stretch came right in the middle of the second quarter, as they turned a four-point lead into a 20-point lead in less than six minutes of game action.

Boston led 31-27 at the 9:23 mark, before ripping off a 16-0 run to bury the Wolves.

Gordon Hayward, who scored 13 points during the second frame, got the stretch started with a 3-pointer to put the C’s up by seven. Jaylen Brown, Al Horford, Semi Ojeleye and Marcus Smart would all contribute in the scoring column as well.

Boston shot 7-of-11 during that stretch alone, while Minnesota missed all seven of its field goal attempts, as well as both of its free-throws.

By the time the second-quarter game clock reached 3:31, the Celtics were up 47-27.

The Timberwolves did an admirable job clawing back, as Karl Anthony-Towns rebounded from a four-point first half to deliver a 20-point third quarter. Minnesota, as a team, poured in 39 points during that frame and was able to bring the score to within six points early in the fourth quarter.

But by then the Wolves had exhausted all of their energy, as Boston closed out strong to ring in the New Year with a 115-102 win.