Biofreeze Keys to the Game: Spurs 120, Celtics 111

The San Antonio Spurs closed out 2018 by partying like it was 1993.

As for the Boston Celtics? Well, it wasn't the New Years Eve fireworks display they were hoping to see at AT&T Center.

San Antonio erupted for 46 points during the third frame against Boston, while shooting 19-of-25 from the floor. It marked the franchise's highest single-quarter point total in 25 years, and it was also the most the Celtics had surrendered in one frame since the turn of the millennium.

The Spurs trailed the C's 65-60 with 6:51 left in the third quarter, before setting their offense ablaze. San Antonio went on a 21-2 run over the next 3:19, which allowed them to take an 81-67 lead.

The Celtics spent all of the fourth quarter chipping away, before eventually cutting their deficit down to seven points with 51 seconds remaining. But by then it was too late, as San Antonio closed the door on 2018 with a 120-111 win.