Biofreeze Keys to the Game: Spurs 120, Celtics 111
Key Moment
The San Antonio Spurs closed out 2018 by partying like it was 1993.
As for the Boston Celtics? Well, it wasn't the New Years Eve fireworks display they were hoping to see at AT&T Center.
San Antonio erupted for 46 points during the third frame against Boston, while shooting 19-of-25 from the floor. It marked the franchise's highest single-quarter point total in 25 years, and it was also the most the Celtics had surrendered in one frame since the turn of the millennium.
The Spurs trailed the C's 65-60 with 6:51 left in the third quarter, before setting their offense ablaze. San Antonio went on a 21-2 run over the next 3:19, which allowed them to take an 81-67 lead.
The Celtics spent all of the fourth quarter chipping away, before eventually cutting their deficit down to seven points with 51 seconds remaining. But by then it was too late, as San Antonio closed the door on 2018 with a 120-111 win.
Key Player
The Celtics didn't get to finish of 2018 on a high note, but Jaylen Brown certainly went out with a bang.
Brown poured in a season-high 30 points off the bench, while knocking down 10-of-15 from the field, 3-of-5 from 3-point range and 7-of-8 from the free-throw line. His scoring effort nearly matched that of San Antonio's entire second unit, as Spurs reserves combined to put up 36 points.
On top of his scoring, Brown also contributed four rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 31 minutes of turnover-free action.
Box Score Nuggets
- The Spurs scored as many points in the third quarter (46) as they did in the first half.
- LaMarcus Aldridge led all scorers with 32 points on 13-of-23 shooting, despite starting 0-for-7.
- Jaylen Brown paced the Celtics in scoring with a season-high 32 points.
- The Spurs connected on 53.8 percent of their 3-point shots (14-of-26).
- Jayson Tatum logged his fifth double-double of the season with 12 points and 11 boards.
- DeMar DeRozan posted a nearly-identical double-double of 13 points and 11 boards.
- Gordon Hayward recorded his first scoreless game since March 18, 2012.
- Both teams logged 48 points in the paint.
- Both teams turned the ball over 11 times.
- Both teams committed 17 personal fouls.
- Terry Rozier (plus-4) was the only Celtic to finish with a positive plus/minus rating.
Quote of the Night
You never have the Spurs right where you want them.
Kyrie Irving on Boston's strong start followed by San Antonio's dominant finish.