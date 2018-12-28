Biofreeze Keys to the Game: Rockets 127, Celtics 113

Key Moment

Kyrie Irving and James Harden stole the show Thursday night at Toyota Center. Interestingly, the key moment of the Celtics-Rockets matchup came when they were both on the sideline.

Boston and Houston opened up the fourth quarter without either of their superstar guards on the floor, as Irving and Harden were both conserving their energy for crunch time.

The Celtics were hoping to use this time to close their six-point gap; instead the opposite happened. Houston, which entered the frame up 92-86, doubled its lead in less than two minutes, and never looked back.

Nene set the tone by converting an and-1 lay-up on the Rockets' first possession of the frame. Jaylen Brown responded on the other end for the Celtics, knocking down a jumper at the 10:55 mark, but from there, Boston's offense went stone-cold.

The C's were unable to hit a field goal for the next two and a half minutes, and Houston capitalized on their drought by riding the hot hands of Eric Gordon and former Celtic Gerald Green.

By the time Irving and Harden stepped back into the game, the Rockets were up by double-digits. They would stay up all the way to the end, cruising to a 127-113 victory.