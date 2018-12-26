Biofreeze Keys to the Game: Celtics 121, 76ers 114
Key Moment
Merry Christmas, Celtics fans! You have Kyrie Irving!
And that was the difference on Christmas Day.
Irving was sensational throughout Tuesday’s matchup with Philadelphia, but overtime is where he gifted Philadelphia a loss. Irving canned back-to-back 3-pointers in a span of only 32 seconds late in overtime to turn a two-point deficit into a four-point lead, a swing that simultaneously blew the lid off of TD Garden.
Irving’s first trey arrived at the 2:01 mark of overtime off of a hand-off from Al Horford. The point guard was defended by Jimmy Butler but shook the All-Defensive-team performer with a shimmy to free himself up for the trey. The ensuing shot was a no-doubter that pushed every fan in the arena onto their feet.
Just 32 seconds later, after J.J. Redick missed a 3-pointer at the end of Philadelphia’s shot clock, Irving splashed home yet another long-range shot to truly send the crowd into hysteria. He caught an outlet pass from Jayson Tatum, took two dribbles, and pulled up from well beyond the arc to drain the biggest bucket of the night, pushing the C’s ahead 118-114 with 1:29 left.
Jayson Tatum would go on to add two free throws to Boston’s lead, and Gordon Hayward sank one of his own to ice the game for the C’s.
Those two 3-pointers from Irving, however, were the real difference. What a fun version of Merry Christmas Kyrie just wished to the Celtics and their fan base.
Key Player
Let’s keep this short, because you’ll be hearing a lot more about Kyrie Irving.
Irving was the best player on the court Tuesday night, as he led Boston to a scintillating victory over Philadelphia on Christmas Day. The five-time All-Star secured a 40-point double-double by dropping a game-high 40 points and a team-best 10 rebounds on the Sixers. No other Celtics player scored more than 23 points, while Jayson Tatum matched Irving with 10 boards. Four of his rebounds were at the offensive end, which played a role in Boston’s eight second-chance points.
Irving shot it in bulk, but he certainly had the green light to do so as he cooked the 76ers for nearly 40 minutes of playing time. He shot 17-for-33 from the field, including a 5-for-10 performance from long range.
In addition to the points and rebounds, Irving also pitched in three assists and a steal. Boston outscored Philadelphia by 19 points while he was on the court, which was the second-best plus/minus rating in the game (Tatum, plus-22).
Box Score Nuggets
- Kyrie Irving scored a game-high 40 points to go along with 10 boards, accounting for his sixth double-double of the season.
- Jayson Tatum and Marcus Morris each scored 23 points.
- Joel Embiid led Philly with 34 points and a game-high 16 rebounds.
- Both teams attempted at least 40 3-pointers. Boston shot 14-for-41, while Philly shot 15-for-40.
- The Celtics grabbed 13 offensive rebounds but scored only eight second-chance points.
- Ben Simmond led the game with eight assists.
- Al Horford led the Celtics with five assists.
- Terry Rozier came off the bench to score 10 points and grab five rebounds. He scored only three fewer points than Philadelphia's entire bench.
- Tatum and Embiid each blocked two shots to lead the game.
- Embiid made all 12 of his game-high 12 free throw attempts.
Quote of the Night
The guy I thought had one of the biggest lifts to our team in the game was Terry Rozier. I thought he was great. It was hard to take him out there with three minutes left in the game.
Brad Stevens on Terry Rozier.