Biofreeze Keys to the Game: Celtics 121, 76ers 114

Key Moment

Merry Christmas, Celtics fans! You have Kyrie Irving!

And that was the difference on Christmas Day.

Irving was sensational throughout Tuesday’s matchup with Philadelphia, but overtime is where he gifted Philadelphia a loss. Irving canned back-to-back 3-pointers in a span of only 32 seconds late in overtime to turn a two-point deficit into a four-point lead, a swing that simultaneously blew the lid off of TD Garden.

Irving’s first trey arrived at the 2:01 mark of overtime off of a hand-off from Al Horford. The point guard was defended by Jimmy Butler but shook the All-Defensive-team performer with a shimmy to free himself up for the trey. The ensuing shot was a no-doubter that pushed every fan in the arena onto their feet.

Just 32 seconds later, after J.J. Redick missed a 3-pointer at the end of Philadelphia’s shot clock, Irving splashed home yet another long-range shot to truly send the crowd into hysteria. He caught an outlet pass from Jayson Tatum, took two dribbles, and pulled up from well beyond the arc to drain the biggest bucket of the night, pushing the C’s ahead 118-114 with 1:29 left.

Jayson Tatum would go on to add two free throws to Boston’s lead, and Gordon Hayward sank one of his own to ice the game for the C’s.

Those two 3-pointers from Irving, however, were the real difference. What a fun version of Merry Christmas Kyrie just wished to the Celtics and their fan base.