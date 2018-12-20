Biofreeze Keys to the Game: Suns 111, Celtics 103

Key Moment

The Phoenix Suns gifted Boston a chance to get back into the game. The Celtics didn’t take advantage of it.

With 4:01 remaining in Wednesday night’s matchup at TD Garden, Devin Booker closed out a bit too hard on Marcus Smart’s deep 3-pointer from the right wing and fouled Smart in the process. That shot allowed the Celtics to make up three points with the clock stopped, which loomed particularly large considering that Smart’s shot attempt was a low-percentage look at the basket.

Boston then got not one, but two stops on Phoenix’s next possession to set up the most important sequence of the game. With less than four minutes remaining, the C’s had their best shot at putting the pressure on the young Suns.

They failed to do so, thanks to three critical misses.

First, Robert Williams stepped to the free-throw line with 3:32 remaining with a chance to cut Boston’s deficit down to four. But he missed both of his attempts to the groans of the Celtics faithful.

Next, after the C’s got another stop on defense and called a timeout, Josh Jackson came up with an impressive blocked shot on Kyrie Irving. Brad Stevens drew up a beautiful play during the timeout to get Irving a look at a layup, and it worked perfectly. However, Jackson made a tremendous defensive play as he trailed Irving and wound up blocking the shot from behind.

Those missed shots by Boston pretty much erased its chance of staging a comeback. Had each player converted on his attempts, it would have been a two-point game with 2:19 remaining. Had Irving made his shot and Williams made just one of his free throws, the C’s still would have been within one possession.

But that wasn’t meant to be. Boston was errant, and the Suns capitalized by opening their lead back up to eight on three separate occasions during the final two-plus minutes before finishing off a 111-103 win.