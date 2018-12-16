Biofreeze Keys to the Game: Pistons 113, Celtics 104

Key Moment

For a few minutes, it looked as if the Celtics had straightened out their defensive issues during halftime of Saturday night’s tilt with the Detroit Pistons. That indication was very brief.

After limiting the Pistons to only six points during the first three-plus minutes of Saturday’s third quarter, Boston’s defense allowed the Pistons to score 13 straight in a span of only 2:09 of paying time. That drastic shift allowed Detroit to pull ahead 74-66 to take control of the contest.

Nearly all of the run was built via transition. Boston missed six straight shots during the run and the Pistons took advantage by getting out and running in the other direction. Andre Drummond accounted for four points, Luke Kennard scored three, and Blake Griffin and Reggie Jackson each scored two while Detroit pulled away.

Soon thereafter, the Pistons would build the first double-digit lead of the game, and they would go on to lead by as many as 16 points. All the while, Boston’s defense continued to struggle, which prevented any shot at a comeback.