Biofreeze Keys to the Game: Pistons 113, Celtics 104
Key Moment
For a few minutes, it looked as if the Celtics had straightened out their defensive issues during halftime of Saturday night’s tilt with the Detroit Pistons. That indication was very brief.
After limiting the Pistons to only six points during the first three-plus minutes of Saturday’s third quarter, Boston’s defense allowed the Pistons to score 13 straight in a span of only 2:09 of paying time. That drastic shift allowed Detroit to pull ahead 74-66 to take control of the contest.
Nearly all of the run was built via transition. Boston missed six straight shots during the run and the Pistons took advantage by getting out and running in the other direction. Andre Drummond accounted for four points, Luke Kennard scored three, and Blake Griffin and Reggie Jackson each scored two while Detroit pulled away.
Soon thereafter, the Pistons would build the first double-digit lead of the game, and they would go on to lead by as many as 16 points. All the while, Boston’s defense continued to struggle, which prevented any shot at a comeback.
Key Player
Unfortunately for the Celtics, Brad Stevens had some accurate foresight Saturday when it came to Andre Drummond.
Prior to tipping off against the Pistons, Stevens said of Drummond, “He’s been a double-double machine for the last few years, let alone against us probably better than that.”
Well, he was far better than that Saturday night while taking on a Celtics team that was missing two big men in Al Horford and Guerschon Yabusele.
Drummond nearly notched a 20-20 game by tallying 19 points and a game-high 20 boards. Those 20 rebounds were 12 more than any other player in the game.
But Drummond’s dominance did not end in those two categories. It carried over to the blocked shots category, where he blocked five shots compared to Boston’s team total of four, and he also grabbed three steals and dished out one assist.
Toward the end of the contest, Brad Stevens opted to go with the Hack-a-Drummond tactic to try to get back into the game. It didn’t work, because Drummond connected on seven of his nine freebies on the night.
Detroit outscored Boston by 12 points during Drummond’s 33 minutes of playing time, which accounted for the second-best plus/minus rating in the game (Stanley Johnson, plus-13).
Box Score Nuggets
- Blake Griffin led all scorers with 27 points.
- Kyrie Irving was right behind him with 26 points.
- No player on Boston's roster dished out more than four assists.
- Jose Calderon led the game with eight assists.
- Andre Drummond grabbed 20 rebounds, 12 more than any other player in the game.
- Both teams made 39 field goals, but Detroit made one more 3-pointer and eight more free throws.
- Langston Galloway led all reserves with 14 points.
- Marcus Smart tallied 21 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steald.
- Irving also grabbed three steals.
- Detroit scored 28 or more points during three of the four quarters.
Quote of the Night
One thing I like about our guys is no matter what, they just keep going after it.
Brad Stevens on Boston's fight.