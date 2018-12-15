Biofreeze Keys to the Game: Celtics 129, Hawks 108

Key Moment

Remember when the Celtics opened up with a 17-0 lead last Saturday before shellacking Chicago for 48 minutes? Well, they almost did it again Friday night against Atlanta.

This time around, Boston opened up with a 17-3 lead over the visiting Hawks, and they ran away with a convincing 129-108 victory.

There were two keys to the run: defense and 3-point shooting.

Boston defended the ball at an incredibly high level, forcing nine turnovers during the first period alone. Those nine turnovers turned into 20 Celtics points. To put that into context, Boston entered the game averaging 18.0 points off of turnovers per game.

How did the Celtics score many of those points? From long range.

Kyrie Irving (two) and Marcus Morris (one) each connected from long range while Boston pulled ahead 22-5 out of the gates. The Celtics hadn’t missed from beyond the arc when Irving hit his second trey with 7:01 left in the first quarter to give the C’s that 17-point lead.

Atlanta made a brief run to get back into the game, as every NBA team does, but Boston’s victory was never in doubt. The Celtics maintained a double-digit lead for all but 18 seconds of the final 27-plus minutes of the game before finishing off their eighth straight victory.