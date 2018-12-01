Biofreeze Keys to the Game: Celtics 128, Cavaliers 95

Key Moment

The Celtics took care of business Friday night and ran away with a convincing win over Cleveland following a dominant start to the second half.

Boston already owned a 10-point advantage at the break but blew the game open at the start of the third quarter with a 9-2 run out of the locker room. The C’s never lost control of the game from that point on.

Kyrie Irving, who was as hot as ever against his former team, played a key role in igniting Boston’s game-changing run. He tossed an alley-oop to Aron Baynes for a dunk 11 seconds into the third quarter, and then he canned a 3-pointer – his fourth of the night at that moment – 26 seconds later.

Baynes soon added in another two points off of a tip-in, and Marcus Morris closed out the run with two free throws. The two freebies from Morris provided the C’s with their largest lead of the night at that time, at 71-54, and that lead eventually swelled to as many as 33 points to account for the final margin.