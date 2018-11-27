Biofreeze Keys to the Game: Celtics 124, Pelicans 107

Key Moment

Three points are better than two. The Boston Celtics used that simple formula in New Orleans Monday night, responding to a late run by the Pelicans by heating up from beyond the arc at Smoothie King Center.

After trailing by as many as 20 points, the Pelicans battled back and made it a 93-87 ball game at the 8:49 mark of the fourth quarter. However, the six-point deficit was as close as New Orleans would get to the Celtics, who were able to separate themselves with four 3-pointers over a five-possession stretch.

Al Horford hit the first triple at the 8:06 mark off of a Kyrie Irving assist to put the C’s back up by nine points.

Anthony Davis would respond by slamming home an alley-oop pass from Jrue Holiday, but Irving answered back with a bomb from beyond the arc to give Boston a 10-point lead.

Darius Miller then knocked down a two-point jumper, however, Horford would convert another trey on the Celtics’ next possession, putting them on top by 11.

Solomon Hill retaliated with a put-back layup on the other end, but the Celtics responded once again via the 3-ball, this time off the hands of Gordon Hayward, who put his squad ahead by 12 points with 6:14 remaining.

Despite the fact that both teams went shot-for-shot during that stretch, Boston was able to use its prowess from beyond the arc to create separation. That turned out to be all the space the Celtics would need, as they powered through to a 124-107 win with a whopping 19 3-pointers logged along the way.