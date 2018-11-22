Biofreeze Keys to the Game: Knicks 117, Celtics 109

Key Moment

Cutting a 26-point deficit down to 10 breaths life into an arena. Failing to slice it to fewer than 10 points on five separate occasions, however, sucks that life right out.

Boston knows all about both of those feelings following Wednesday’s 117-109 loss to the New York Knicks.

The first four instances of the Celtics crawling back to within 10 points occurred during the third quarter, when there was plenty of time remaining to finish off a comeback. The last such instance came with 2:27 remaining in the third, when Boston made it a 79-69 game off of a cutting dunk by Jaylen Brown, but it failed to score another point the rest of the quarter.

New York, meanwhile, scored the final five points of the third, capped by a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Alonzo Trier. The Knicks also scored six of the first seven points of the final period to rebuild a 20-point advantage.

Yet Boston still plugged away and cut that lead back down to 10 again with 7:25 remaining, when Al Horford hit a 3-pointer from the right sideline. Yet again, it had a chance, and yet again, New York responded, this time by scoring seven of the next eight points to pull ahead by 16 with 6:01 remaining.

From that point on, the C’s only had one more sniff at a win. A late and futile run during the final four minutes got them to within as few as three points, but it was all fool’s gold. This was a matter of too little, too late.

They played with a heightened level of ferocity to pull to within three during the final minutes. It was fun to watch at both ends of the court. Had they played that way earlier, when they made it a 10-point game over and over, they just might’ve pulled off an improbable comeback win.