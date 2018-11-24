Biofreeze Keys to the Game: Celtics 114, Hawks 96

Key Moment

Generating early offense has been one of Boston’s biggest struggles this season, but in Atlanta Friday night, the Celtics produced one of their greatest starts in recent memory.

Boston erupted for 45 points during the first quarter at State Farm Arena – its highest-scoring frame on the road since tallying 46 in Dallas in January of 1996, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

The entire quarter could’ve qualified as the “Key Moment” of Friday night’s game, but there was one run in particular that stood out during that frame.

From the 6:05 mark to the 3:20 mark, Boston outscored the Hawks 18-5 – that’s 18 points in less than a quarter of a quarter.

The Celtics, as a team, shot 7-for-7 from the field during that specific stretch, including a 4-of-4 clip from beyond the arc. Marcus Morris hit the last two triples of that run, putting Boston on top with a commanding, 36-16 lead.

Atlanta never came close to catching the C’s after that point, as it remained down by double digits for the rest of the game, falling 114-96 on its home court.