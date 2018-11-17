Biofreeze Keys to the Game: Celtics 123, Raptors 116

Key Moment

Toronto had a chance to win Friday night’s showdown with the Celtics in regulation. It just couldn’t make it happen.

With the game knotted up at 107-107 with 24.5 seconds remaining in regulation, Toronto’s rookie head coach Nick Nurse called for a timeout and drew up a play to go for the win on the road. He really didn’t need to draw up anything. A few words words would’ve done the job: “Get out of Kawhi’s way.”

Nurse asked every Raptors player not named Kawhi Leonard to spread the floor while Leonard operated alone from midcourt in an isolation matchup against Marcus Morris. Leonard dribbled the clock down all the way to four seconds before taking two dribbles with his right hand into the right wing. He tossed up a shot from 17 feet over the outstretched hands of Morris, and the shot clanked off the back of the rim.

Overtime.

That was Toronto’s one and only chance at depositing this game into its win column. Boston controlled overtime en route to a 123-116 win.

The Celtics never trailed during overtime and built a seven-point lead on three separate occasions, including with the final score. Four of Boston’s five players who participated in overtime scored during the extra frame.

The only one who didn’t? That was Morris, but he didn’t need to score. He was most concerned with shutting down Leonard, just as he did on that final play of regulation.

“Morris, I thought,” said Brad Stevens, “did as good as you can do against Leonard late.”

And that’s the biggest reason why the Celtics grabbed this entertaining win in front of a national audience.